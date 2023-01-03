ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
The Independent

Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot

A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday.Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. German news agency dpa reported that specialists wearing anti-contamination suits carried evidence out of the man's home.Tabloid newspaper Bild reported that German authorities had received a tip from...
CoinDesk

Mango Markets Exploiter Must Stay Detained Pending Trial, Court Rules

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Avraham Eisenberg, the perpetrator of a $110 million exploit on decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets, must remain in jail pending trial, a Puerto Rico court has ruled, according todocuments posted Wednesday. Bruce McGiverin, a...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy