Wilton Pride Forms as Non-Profit and Schedules “Ask Me Anything” Event
What started as a local movement to support Wilton’s LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month in June 2021 has evolved into a more permantent organization. New leaders Farah Masani and Nicole Wilson-Spiro have officially registered Wilton Pride as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Masani and Wilson-Spiro said they recognized the need and...
Vanderslice: “We Need to Get People to Engage” on Issues of Planning and Development in Wilton
First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice is stepping up her efforts to communicate with residents about the direction of new development in Wilton — with some projects already in the pipeline and the unprecedented possibilities for new development to come. The tone of her comments has taken on greater urgency in...
WHS Girls Tennis Team Collects 100+ Gifts for First Serve Bridgeport Holiday Drive
Over the holiday break, the Wilton High School girls varsity tennis team coach Rod-Djaly Thoby and co-captains Vivian Eckert and Lily Abud organized a gift drive to support First Serve Bridgeport, a non-profit organization that provides tennis programming and academic support to underserved youth in the Bridgeport community. Organizers of...
Obituary: Eric L. Ballentine (Oct. 12, 1969-Jan. 1, 2023)
With the heaviest of hearts, the Ballentine family announced the passing of Eric L. Ballentine on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after an extended battle with paralysis. Eric was born on Oct. 12, 1969, in Syracuse, NY to Robert and Patricia Ballentine. They moved to Trumbull, CT in 1982. Eric quickly adjusted to a new school, where he became a proud member of the Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band as a saxophone player and made many friends with whom he continued to keep in touch and cherish over the years. Eric attended UMass Amherst and was a member of the Minuteman Marching Band.
WHS Cuts Ribbon on New Workout Facility [VIDEO]
The Wilton High School community has a new amenity to show off, which is what it did Wednesday, Jan. 4 when school officials held a ribbon cutting to open its newly updated workout space. The facility was recently completely renovated and outfitted with brand new, top-of-the-line equipment, and expanded to include a dance/yoga studio.
