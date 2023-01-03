With the heaviest of hearts, the Ballentine family announced the passing of Eric L. Ballentine on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after an extended battle with paralysis. Eric was born on Oct. 12, 1969, in Syracuse, NY to Robert and Patricia Ballentine. They moved to Trumbull, CT in 1982. Eric quickly adjusted to a new school, where he became a proud member of the Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band as a saxophone player and made many friends with whom he continued to keep in touch and cherish over the years. Eric attended UMass Amherst and was a member of the Minuteman Marching Band.

