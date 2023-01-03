Read full article on original website
Vendors must do better understanding CIO needs, survey shows
Only 60% of health system chief information officers say they believe health IT marketers understand and market to their unique needs, a new report shows – while 55% think marketers could do a better job of understanding the problem they are trying to solve. These are some of the...
Could the EU's decision against Meta affect data privacy policies in the U.S.?
Facebook parent company Meta this week was fined 390 million euros, or more than $414 million, by European Union regulators in a major decision around its online ad targeting and privacy policies. It's one of the more significant findings so far under EU's General Data Protection Regulation – and could...
Ransomware incident exposes medical data in Pennsylvania
Maternal & Family Health Services, a nonprofit organization that oversees and supports a network of health and nutrition centers in 17 northeastern Pennsylvania counties, announced Tuesday that it was hit with "sophisticated" ransomware on April 4, 2022. WHY IT MATTERS. The unauthorized access to the organization's systems occurred between August...
