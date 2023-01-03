Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I was obsessing over the lips." Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han "Pan" Solo made of nothing but bread
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco Zoo
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than Residents
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangers
SFGate
Water Main Breaks On C Street
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A water main break in San Rafael is affecting traffic on a portion of C Street in San Rafael Saturday morning. The street is impacted from Taylor Street to Treanor Street, according to the San Rafael Police Department. The break was reported at 12:49 a.m. Saturday. The...
SFGate
Rohnert Park Expressway Reopened Following Flooding
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Rohnert Park Expressway has reopened following flooding Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning. The roadway had been closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported Friday morning...
Major flooding and evacuations from California storm rock Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
SFGate
Evacuation Warnings Issued For Residents Near Uvas Reservoir And Pacheco Pass River Basin
Santa Clara County officials issued evacuation warnings late Wednesday night to community members residing in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin due to the current winter storm. Officials said the soil in the area has reached its saturation point, with creeks, streams and rivers...
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
SFGate
18-Year-0Ld Killed In Thursday Crash On Interstate Highway 80
VALLEJO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP.
SFGate
Police Ask For Witnesses Of Wednesday Hit And Run
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in a hit and run collision Wednesday afternoon. A 45-year-old Petaluma man was struck at about 5:43 p.m. as he crossed Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street, police said in a statement on Friday.
'Major atmospheric river event' forecast for SF Bay Area: What to know
Two separate storms are poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area, Saturday through Tuesday.
Closures on numerous Bay Area roads as storm wreaks havoc
Mudslides, fallen trees, downed wires and flooded roadways have led to road closures in the Bay Area.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
SFGate
19-Year-Old Woman Dies In Crash Into Pole Wednesday Morning
FAIRFIELD (BCN) A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield...
Capitola slammed by California storm, staggers toward recovery
The Capitola Wharf, a historic wooden jetty, is now disconnected from the town.
California storm strands more than 60 Bay Area food trucks
"When there's a flood, we absolutely cannot leave."
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
Stunning damage in Capitola as California storm flooding sweeps tourist town
Photos posted to Santa Cruz County's Twitter account show Capitola Wharf essentially split in half.
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
Bay Area woman found dead in Sacramento County floods
Flooding of the Cosumnes River has taken three lives.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
SFGate
Police Investigating Early Friday Morning Homicide In Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco are investigating an early morning homicide in the city's Mission District. Just before 2 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 600 block of Valencia Street on a report of a shooting there. Once on scene, officers locate two men and two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
