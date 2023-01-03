ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

SFGate

Water Main Breaks On C Street

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A water main break in San Rafael is affecting traffic on a portion of C Street in San Rafael Saturday morning. The street is impacted from Taylor Street to Treanor Street, according to the San Rafael Police Department. The break was reported at 12:49 a.m. Saturday. The...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
SFGate

Rohnert Park Expressway Reopened Following Flooding

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Rohnert Park Expressway has reopened following flooding Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning. The roadway had been closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported Friday morning...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
SFGate

18-Year-0Ld Killed In Thursday Crash On Interstate Highway 80

VALLEJO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP.
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Police Ask For Witnesses Of Wednesday Hit And Run

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in a hit and run collision Wednesday afternoon. A 45-year-old Petaluma man was struck at about 5:43 p.m. as he crossed Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street, police said in a statement on Friday.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

19-Year-Old Woman Dies In Crash Into Pole Wednesday Morning

FAIRFIELD (BCN) A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Early Friday Morning Homicide In Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco are investigating an early morning homicide in the city's Mission District. Just before 2 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 600 block of Valencia Street on a report of a shooting there. Once on scene, officers locate two men and two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

