Read full article on original website
Related
Is Man City vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
Chelsea and Manchester City face each other for the second time in just three days when they meet in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.Pep Guardiola’s outfit won 1-0 in the Premier League encounter on Thursday at Stamford Bridge, but this time around the pair meet at the Etihad Stadium as Graham Potter looks to end a run of just one win in six games across all competitions.The Blues are boosted by the signing of £37m defender Benoit Badiashile, though he may not come straight into the line-up here.Chelsea have reached five of the last six FA Cup finals...
Comments / 0