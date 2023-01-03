Chelsea and Manchester City face each other for the second time in just three days when they meet in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.Pep Guardiola’s outfit won 1-0 in the Premier League encounter on Thursday at Stamford Bridge, but this time around the pair meet at the Etihad Stadium as Graham Potter looks to end a run of just one win in six games across all competitions.The Blues are boosted by the signing of £37m defender Benoit Badiashile, though he may not come straight into the line-up here.Chelsea have reached five of the last six FA Cup finals...

41 MINUTES AGO