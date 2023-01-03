ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Briefs: Seneca Lake Marina receives $50,000 for generator

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
GCCS board to meet

The Guernsey County Children Services board meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on January 9. This is a change from the normal Monday meeting. The board meeting will be held at the Children's Services complex, 274 Highland Ave. Cambridge.

Health Dept. board meeting Monday

The Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department Board of Health will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the offices of the health department.

Seneca Lake Marina receives Ohio EPA financing

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is receiving $50,000 to purchase a backup generator for the main lift station serving the Seneca Lake Marina and Marina Point Campground. This loan is 100 percent principal forgiveness, meaning the amount does not have to be repaid. The loan (financed through the state’s revolving fund) was approved between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2022.

Auditions open for "Jekyll & Hyde" at CPAC

Auditions for "Jekyll & Hyde" at the Cambridge Performing Arts Center (CPAC) will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at CPAC, 642 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge. All parts are open to actors ages 16 and over. Four women and four men are needed. This is not a musical. Reading materials will be provided at the auditions. The show dates are March 17 to 19 and 24 to 26.

