Michigan State Spartans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-6, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WJR-AM 760 ( Spartans' radio affiliates ).

Line: Spartans by 16.

Want more MSU news: Download our free, sleek mobile app on iPhone or Android .

• Box score

Game notes: Michigan State, playing its fourth straight home game, has won four in a row. Buffalo was no match Friday as Malik Hall (11 points in 12 minutes) starred in his return from a foot injury and Joey Hauser led the way with 14 points and 12 rebounds while A.J. Hoggard (10 points, 11 assists_ also had a double-double.

Nebraska has won two straight since a Dec. 17 blowout loss to Kansas State. Michigan State ends its five-game homestand Saturday vs. the rival Michigan Wolverines. Nebraska plays Saturday at Minnesota.

[ Here's how you can gain access to our very best Spartans content . ]

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter .

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep .

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball defeats Nebraska, 74-56: Game thread replay