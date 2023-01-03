Michigan State basketball defeats Nebraska, 74-56: Game thread replay
Michigan State Spartans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-6, 1-2)
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.
TV: Big Ten Network.
Radio: WJR-AM 760 ( Spartans' radio affiliates ).
Line: Spartans by 16.
Game notes: Michigan State, playing its fourth straight home game, has won four in a row. Buffalo was no match Friday as Malik Hall (11 points in 12 minutes) starred in his return from a foot injury and Joey Hauser led the way with 14 points and 12 rebounds while A.J. Hoggard (10 points, 11 assists_ also had a double-double.
Nebraska has won two straight since a Dec. 17 blowout loss to Kansas State. Michigan State ends its five-game homestand Saturday vs. the rival Michigan Wolverines. Nebraska plays Saturday at Minnesota.
