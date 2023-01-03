Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Water outage caused by human error
BULLHEAD CITY — More than 800 homes in northern Bullhead City were without water for several hours Thursday night and into Friday morning after a water main connection was damaged by a contractor working in the area. "The outage impacted one square mile and approximately 850 homes," Mackenzie Covert,...
Mohave Daily News
Arizona water cuts don't affect city, yet
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City manager’s report doesn’t usually discuss places more than 300 miles away, but it’s a necessity when discussing the ongoing water shortage along the Colorado River. City Manager Toby Cotter and Utilities Director Mark Clark updated City Council on Tuesday night...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Gun Show this weekend￼
KINGMAN – The America Gun Shows – Kingman will be held on Jan 7 and 8 at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. All federal and local firearm laws and ordinances must be obeyed. Event hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Stockton Hill lane closures scheduled next week￼￼
KINGMAN – Stockton Hill Road lane closures are scheduled for January 9 through 12tfrom 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Arnold Road to Riata Valley Rd. This is for HHS contractors to perform work in the right-of-way. Lane closures will happen in phases throughout the week, with detours being in place and flaggers used at times. The City of Kingman urges anyone traveling through construction zones to use caution and provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public, and pedestrians.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Reminder: Water restrictions go into effect Jan. 1
BULLHEAD CITY – As of January 1, 2023, the following activities will be prohibited in Bullhead City Arizona, due to the federally declared Tier 2 water shortage. ~ Allowing waste of water caused by correctable leaks, breaks, or malfunctions that are not fixed within seventy-two hours of notice of failure or malfunction by phone or personal notice, or within seven days of the issuance of the notice of violation if the account holder is not contacted otherwise.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kunert exits KPD after double decade career￼
KINGMAN – Deputy Chief Evan Kunert has hung up his badge following a double decade career with the Kingman Police Department (KPD). Kunert started with the agency in August, 2002 and worked hard to help it achieve accreditation status in 2019. “He was assigned that task and he took...
Mohave Daily News
Woman killed in accident on Highway 95
FORT MOHAVE — One person was killed and another injured in a collision between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck Thursday morning in Fort Mohave. The identities of those involved have not been publicly identified by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The fatality, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of what DPS described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”
Mohave Daily News
Traffic stop results in drug arrests
BULLHEAD CITY — A traffic stop early Friday led to "a significant fentanyl seizure" and the arrest of three Bullhead City residents, according to the Bullhead City Police Department. Timothy Aaron Lacey, 34, Ryan Marie Schuyler, 36, and Ciara Bryce Kelleher, 27, were each charged with possession of narcotic...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Crash was fatal for BHC woman￼
FT. MOHAVE – A Bullhead City woman was dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Fort Mohave after the vehicle she was operating turned in front of an oncoming cement mixer, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Agency spokesman Bart Graves said authorities responded at 7:16 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 to the incident on SR 95.
Mohave Daily News
Lady T-birds routed by Flagstaff
BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School girls varsity basketball team fell 66-15 to Flagstaff High School on Wednesday night in its third 4A Grand Canyon region match. The Eagles established a massive lead in the first quarter, outscoring the Thunderbirds 32-7. FHS continued widening its lead in the...
