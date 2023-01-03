Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Capitals vs. Jackets Recap: Country Roads Take the Caps to a 6-2 Victory
After a sloppy and somewhat disappointing overtime loss Tuesday night, the Caps headed to Columbus for their first meeting of the season with their Metro division rivals, the Blue Jackets. With some shuffled lines and without Nic Dowd, who stayed back with his family to celebrate the birth of his second child (congrats, Dowder!!), they looked to get back on track against a spiraling Jackets team missing plenty of big pieces of their own.
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV for Friday's game at LCA
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.
From rupture, a bond: How Justin Williams helped Max Pacioretty get back on the ice
Fourteen years after Justin Williams beat all expectations recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Max Pacioretty relied on Williams to help him do the same.
Sidney Crosby named to NHL All-Star Game for ninth time
For the ninth time in his 18-year NHL career, Sidney Crosby has been named to the NHL All-Star Game. Hey now, you're an All-Star...again. Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career #NHLAllStar Game. Full details: https://t.co/D8ZwFmFHLk pic.twitter.com/dM6R2OPHqx— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 6, 2023. With this ninth selection...
Wings vs. Panthers: Updates, Predicted Lineups, Keys to the Game
Söderblom and Oesterle are out, Erne and Lindström are in. Fabbri is expected in for tonight but not tomorrow. Robert Hagg is skating this morning in a blue non-contact jersey. He’s been out with an undisclosed injury. #LGRW. — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 6, 2023. Gus Lindstrom...
Open Thread: Middling Suns, Heat face off
The Heat are 2-2 in their last four coming off a loss @ the Lakers while the Suns are 1-7 over their last eight. Which mid team comes out on top?
Preview: Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Game #40 1/7/23
Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) 6:00 PM ET. The Celtics reach the end of their 4 game Western road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost the first two games on their road trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the West, and to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13th in the West. The Celtics then defeated the Dallas Mavericks, ending their 7 game win streak.
Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
Morning Skate: Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs
Going to be honest: I’m not looking forward to this one. Detroit is on their third game in four nights on the road after another loss to a division rival not nearly as good as the one they face here and the Leafs will want to show their Hockey Night in Canada crowd a good time.
Portland Continues Tough WCC Slate at Saint Mary’s Saturday Night
Portland Pilots (8-9, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary's Gaels (13-4, 2-0 WCC) • Portland continues West Coast Conference play with a Saturday road game at Saint Mary's. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the University Credit Union Center.
NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (20-19) @ Phoenix Suns (20-19)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (20-19) wrap up their up-and-down road trip tonight against the Phoenix Suns (20-19) at the Footprint Center. Tyler Herro (back spasms) joins a crowded Heat injury list, as well as fellow starter Caleb Martin (quad). For Phoenix,...
Quick Hits: The Execution Edition
ClosedCaptionOpen ShareEnter Full ScreenExit Full Screen. People are going to suggest the media and scouting community are over-shooting Bedard’s upside by labeling him a “generational talent.” It’s not up to me to have people accept his pedigree for what it is. My colleagues on the scouting tour collectively agree he is exactly as described. In fact the majority believe he will have the same impact as Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.
The Kings deserve an All-Star this season
The first set of returns for the 2023 Western Conference All-Star fan votes came in. And to no surprise, there are zero players representing the Sacramento Kings and plenty of players not worthy of receiving votes at all. The first WEST returns for #NBAAllStar 2023! Do you agree?. Vote today...
Kulich Wins Silver at 2023 World Junior Championships
Buffalo Sabres prospect Jiu0159í Kulich won a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, as Czechia had an outstanding tournament but ultimately fell in overtime to Canada. Noah Östlund, Isak Rosén and Sweden finished fourth, dropping the bronze medal game to the United States in a thrilling...
Sixers Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey snaps out of mini-slump in loss to Bulls
Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 Playing their second straight game without superstar Joel Embiid and aiming for a fourth consecutive victory, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a three-game homestand with the Chicago Bulls in town. Despite jumping out to a 13-point lead midway through the second quarter, Philadelphia fell, 126-112. They struggled all night to contain Zach LaVine (41 points, 11 threes) and Nikola Vucevic (19 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists).
