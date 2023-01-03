ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One week remains for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for FEMA aid

If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and haven’t applied for federal assistance, you are running out of time to do so. Homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Brevard, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, or Volusia counties who have loss and damage caused by Hurricane Ian have only one week left to apply for federal disaster assistance.
Florida’s emergency chief seeks changes in disaster response

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) Florida’s emergency-management director wants lawmakers to make changes to help with disaster preparation and response, pointing to issues that have arisen as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie this week asked lawmakers to reduce...
