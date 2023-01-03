Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
One week remains for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for FEMA aid
If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and haven’t applied for federal assistance, you are running out of time to do so. Homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Brevard, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, or Volusia counties who have loss and damage caused by Hurricane Ian have only one week left to apply for federal disaster assistance.
