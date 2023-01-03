Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho are on commentary. We go live right to the arena with Jox Moxley making his way through the crowd. The fans are very lively tonight. As Moxley comes over the guardrail, Top Flight takes out Moxley. In the ring Darius and Moxley exchange chops. Darius hits Moxley with a huge drop kick. Darius then hits Moxley with another chop. Dante comes in a attempts a pin on Moxley, but he kicks out as the crowd chants lets go Moxley. Danielson is tagged in and he kicks Danta and then tosses him to the corner and continues to kick him. Danielson then tosses Dante to the corner again and then nails him with a running knee. Danielson has Dante on the top rope as Danielson comes down with him but he lands on his feet and tags in Darius. Moxley tags in and then tags in Moxley. All four men are in the ring and they begins to brawl. Dante is sent to the outside by Moxley. Danielson then throws Darius out of the ring. Danielson is kicking Darius on the floor and now Moxley and Danielson double team Darius in the corner of the guardrail. Back in the ring, Danielson has Dante in the a submission hold and then puts two of his fingers in Dante’s nose and then locks in the dragon sleeper. Danielson lets go of the hold and then hits Dante with a huge chop. Danielson tags in Moxley who chops Dante. Moxley has Dante on the second rope and superplexes him down. Moxley covers Dante for only a two count! Danielson is tagged in as we go to the first break of the night.

2 DAYS AGO