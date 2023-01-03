Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
Roman Reigns to defend the WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble
Kevin Owens challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble is official. During Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, it was confirmed that Owens will challenge for title at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Friday night’s...
Peacock and WWE Network adds Best of Raw from the last 30 years
Peacock and the WWE Network has added a new special called “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of Raw.”. The three hour special is hosted Matt Camp, features John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus, The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, and, Stone Cold Steve Austin and more. Below is a synopsis of...
New match added to next week’s WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn will have a chance to redeem himself during next week’s WWE SmackDown. WWE announced Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens for next Friday night’s SmackDown. Owens & John Cena defeated Zayn & Roman Reigns on the final SmackDown of 2022, after Zayn was pinned from getting hit with a stunner by Owens.
AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts V Results – 1/6/23 (Title Matches and more)
Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho are on commentary. We go live right to the arena with Jox Moxley making his way through the crowd. The fans are very lively tonight. As Moxley comes over the guardrail, Top Flight takes out Moxley. In the ring Darius and Moxley exchange chops. Darius hits Moxley with a huge drop kick. Darius then hits Moxley with another chop. Dante comes in a attempts a pin on Moxley, but he kicks out as the crowd chants lets go Moxley. Danielson is tagged in and he kicks Danta and then tosses him to the corner and continues to kick him. Danielson then tosses Dante to the corner again and then nails him with a running knee. Danielson has Dante on the top rope as Danielson comes down with him but he lands on his feet and tags in Darius. Moxley tags in and then tags in Moxley. All four men are in the ring and they begins to brawl. Dante is sent to the outside by Moxley. Danielson then throws Darius out of the ring. Danielson is kicking Darius on the floor and now Moxley and Danielson double team Darius in the corner of the guardrail. Back in the ring, Danielson has Dante in the a submission hold and then puts two of his fingers in Dante’s nose and then locks in the dragon sleeper. Danielson lets go of the hold and then hits Dante with a huge chop. Danielson tags in Moxley who chops Dante. Moxley has Dante on the second rope and superplexes him down. Moxley covers Dante for only a two count! Danielson is tagged in as we go to the first break of the night.
WWE reportedly interested in current IWGP Champion
According to Fightful Select WWE has interest in NJPW’s new IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga. The report also notes that WWE made him an offer seven years ago. It was said that he turned down the offer so he could continue to compete in NJPW with his brother, Tanga Loa.
Alexa Bliss to explain her actions on this Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will appear on this Monday’s WWE Raw to explain her actions from last week. During the Raw Women’s Title Match on last week’s Raw, Bliss left Bianca Belair bleeding from the side of the mouth after Bliss dropped her on the steel steps with two DDT’s.
Current lineups for next week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage
Below are the current lineups for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. -Toni Storm & Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker. -Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy & Hook (JungleHook) -Best of Seven for the AEW Trios Championships: The Elite vs. Death Triangle (series is tied...
IMPACT Results – 1/5/23 (Scott D’Amore punches Bully Ray, Updated Hard to Kill PPV Card)
IMPACT results for Thursday, January 5 are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Before they compete in a Four-Way #1 Contenders match at Hard To Kill, Masha Slamovich and Taylor Wilde go one-on-one! Another competitor in that match, Deonna Purrazzo, joins Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan on commentary. Wilde chokes Slamovich on the ropes, then drives her face-first into the apron. Slamovich shuts down her momentum with a series of snap suplexes, including one into the corner turnbuckles. Both Knockouts are down following double clotheslines in the middle of the ring. Wilde quickens the pace, then hits a modified Codebreaker for two. Slamovich disrespects Purrazzo at ringside but that gives Wilde the opportunity to capitalize, rolling her up for three.
Full card announced for The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event
The full card for The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event presented by the Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH has been announced. Muta will wrestle in a six-man tag match and team up with AEW stars Sting & Darby Allin. The event will take at the Yokohama Arena on Sunday,...
News and notes from Friday’s WWE employee meeting on the return of Vince McMahon
PWInsider is reporting WWE held an “all hands on deck” meeting on Friday in regards to Vince McMahon returning to the company’s Board of Directors. It was said that the meeting was held only for employees and not the talents. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon lead the meeting.
Backstage notes and news from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown in Memphis
Below are backstage notes from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown, per a report by PWInsider. -Vince McMahon was not backstage at the FedEX Forum in Memphis. -It did not appear there was any meeting with talents at the show regarding the return of Vince McMahon. -William Regal was backstage at...
AEW star provides health update, says he has been “dealing with a post-surgical issue”
AEW star Kyle O’Reilly took to Instagram to provide an update on his recovery. O’Reilly mentioned he has been dealing with a post-surgical issue, that he will disclose at a later date, which has caused him a lot of frustration and spent the last few months of 2022 with anger and confusion.
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo For First Show Of 2023
The first AEW Dynamite of 2023, with the new look and feel drew an average of 864,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 4 for the night on with a 0.26 rating.
WWE reportedly has interest in signing top NJPW star
According to a repot from Fightful Select WWE has expressed internal interest over the past few months in signing top NJPW star Hikuleo. It was also noted in the report from Fightful Select that Finn Balor, who helped Dragon Lee sign with WWE, has reportedly expressed interest to WWE to bring in Hikuelo. However, it is not known if any of the higher-ups in WWE has reached out to Hikuleo, or when his current deal with NJPW is set to expire.
Preliminary viewership for the first WWE SmackDown of 2023; Highlight videos from Friday’s show
The preliminary numbers for the first episode of WWE SmackDown for 2023 (January 6, 2023) is in. According to SpoilerTV, SmackDown averaged 2.167 million viewers on FOX. The first hour drew 2.198 million viewers, while the second hour fell slightly to 2.137 million viewers. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating....
IGN announces AEW Fight Forever will be part of their Fan Fest, AEW stars to be on hand to answer questions
IGN announced on Twitter the AEW Fight Forever video game will be a part of their 2023 Fan Fest next month. It was also noted AEW stars Danhausen, Nyla Rose and Evil Uno will be on hand to answer fan questions. AEW Fight Forever, when released will be available for...
NXT Tag Titles defended at Saturday Night’s Main Event house show; Other house show news
The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) successfully defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) at the Saturday Night’s Main Event house that WWE held in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on January 7. The show also included a mix...
National Wrestling Federation promoter and pro wrestler Johnny Powers passes away
According to Slam Wrestling and other sources, Johnny Powers, who was a professional wrestler that later became a promoter for the National Wrestling Federation has passed away at age 79. The reports note Powers passed away on December 30 at his home in Smithville, Ontario, Canada. Powers, (real name Dennis...
NJPW announces Wrestle Kingdom 17 sets viewership record
NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 generated record numbers for their NJPW World streaming service. The company notes that 92,409 unique users were watching the show live, with 30 percent braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday just to watch the English feed live from overseas. You can...
