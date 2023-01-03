New AI Research from the University of Maryland Investigates Cramming Challenge for Training a Language Model on a Single GPU in One Day

Neuromorphic event-based vision is a growing field that involves using event cameras, which capture brightness changes independently at each pixel rather than recording color intensity at a fixed rate like traditional frame-based cameras. These event cameras, also known as event-based sensors, were first introduced in 2008 and offered distinct advantages over frame-based cameras. Event cameras capture brightness changes, or events, asynchronously and independently at each pixel. Each event includes the time it was detected, its pixel coordinates, and the type of brightness change registered. This allows event cameras to capture changes in a scene, often resembling motion, at the time of their occurrence and to have a high temporal resolution and low latency. In contrast, traditional frame-based cameras capture images at a fixed rate and may produce redundant data in stationary scenes. These characteristics make event cameras attractive for various applications, including motion deblurring and object detection.

