Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall For 2023
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Here Are The Three “Coziest” Towns In Western Massachusetts
Did you ever wonder where some of "the coziest" places are found here in Western Masscahusetts? I've got some good news for you: The top three locations are all within proximity here in the beautiful Berkshires and throughout our tri-state region. The average drive to each of these places is just over 2 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from my ol' hometown of new York City. So, without further ado, let's dive into this "relaxing" list of destinations that are guaranteed to clear your mind as they also offer a true escape from the pratts and pitfalls that are experienced on a daily basis.
One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S. is Right Here in the Berkshires
The median age of the U.S. was as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
The Berkshires is Home to Two of the Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
The Berkshires definitely lucks out when it comes to great restaurants. While there are some great finds throughout the region, who knew that we also happen to have two of the absolute best hot dog spots throughout all of Massachusetts?. As someone who has only been in the Bay State...
Welcoming The First Berkshire Babies In 2023
How about some good news to pass along? We enjoy bringing you uplifting moments in our articles and this one is no exception to the rule. Congratulations to the first babies that were born locally here in Berkshires, a great way to start off 2023 if you ask me. Locally,...
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
You Cannot Legally Own More Than 3 Dogs In This Massachusetts Town
I'm not much of a cat guy. I'm not much of a dog guy either, but I certainly understand why people love dogs and want to own a lot of them. I did fall in love once though. She was a Hurricane Katrina rescued pit bull who lived with us for many years when I first moved here. As far as owning another dog right now, it's just not for me.
Bad News For The Bay State–3rd Year In A Row Massachusetts Ranks In The Top 10 For This
I could be wrong, Berkshire County, but I feel that the results of a certain new study do not bode well for the future of the Commonwealth. Now, studies are by no means a prediction of the future, but still. These results make it look like our state is moving in the opposite direction of where it should be.
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
Pittsfield Fire Department Responds To Early Morning Chimney Fire (PHOTOS)
Once again, our local fire crews came to the rescue to take care of a potentially serious situation before it got out of hand yesterday morning at a residence on Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield. According to a media statement from Deputy Chief Neil Myers of the Pittsfield Fire Department(PFD), fire...
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
What Were Massachusetts Most Popular Chips and Dip in 2022?
One of the better appetizers anyone could ask for are some form of chips and dip. Or anything that you can put in any sort of dip. It just hits the spot at certain times no matter what you're doing. You could be at a party, watching a game, at the bar just snacking, etc. It doesn't matter, it's always a great snack! So what are the best chips and dips in all of Massachusetts?
Massachusetts Named as One of the Most Laziest States in the U.S.
In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
Federal Funding for Massachusetts Bridges Rejected
Being in the middle of dead winter, I can't help but think about summer. Long drives to Cape Cod beaches to soak up that summer sun. But in order to get to The Cape, there's two bridges we have to choose from to get over the Cape Cod Canel. Bourne...
Happy New Year!!! $100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Pittsfield
Did you ever receive(or give) lottery tickets for a Christmas(or any other holiday, really) gift? If you did, was it ever a BIG WINNER? I used to give scratch tickets as gifts all the time. Or at the very least, include them as stocking stuffers. But at some point, I...
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Anubis
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the week is Anubis, a one-year-old brindle and white male pit bull...
Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You
2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
MA’s 73rd Governor Results In A Historical Inauguration
Exit Charlie Baker, Enter Maura Healey as she has officially became The Bay State's first female Governor. The swearing-in ceremony took place at The Massachusetts State House in Boston on Thursday. Kim Driscoll will be her second in command as she succeeds Karyn Polito as both women have a plan of action to get The Commonwealth back on track in more ways than one. Here is a capsule update of yesterday's festivities, courtesy of WBZ-TV, CBS 4-Boston.
Massachusetts Drivers! Here’s What You Need To Know About New Traffic Law Now In Effect
Berkshire County drivers! Be extra careful(not that you shouldn't be careful when you're behind the wheel anyway) when you're out driving around, especially when you're driving near pedestrians and/or bicyclists. In an effort to hopefully reduce injuries and fatalities out on the roads, Governor Baker signed a new bill into...
If You Win a Mega Millions Jackpot in Massachusetts, Can You Remain Anonymous?
With no winner in Tuesday night's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $940 million which lottery officials say it’s the fourth-largest prize amount in Mega Millions history. The massive payout has residents from Massachusetts to California daydreaming of a record-breaking payout. But...
