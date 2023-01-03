Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
Erik ten Hag calls for patience as Man Utd await Jadon Sancho return
Erik ten Hag refuses to put a time frame on Jadon Sancho's return to Man Utd.
Erik ten Hag slams Man Utd's transfer business before he arrived
Erik ten Hag has spoken about the 'average' players Man Utd consistently signed in the years before his arrvial.
Man Utd 3-1 Everton: Player ratings as Rashford shines in FA Cup win
Player ratings from the FA Cup third round tie between Man Utd & Everton.
Man Utd confirm loan signing of Jack Butland
Man Utd have confirmed the loan signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland.
Erik ten Hag hails 'unstoppable' Marcus Rashford
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has labelled Marcus Rashford 'unstoppable' in wake of his match-winning performance against Everton in the FA Cup.
Bayern Munich sign Daley Blind on free transfer
Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after leaving Ajax by mutual consent.
Man Utd Wages Offer to Paulo Dybala Revealed as Negotiations Over Personal Terms Begin
Manchester United and Paulo Dybala open negotiations over personal terms and wages after Juventus accepted deal for Romelu Lukaku exchange.
Man Utd on course to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace
Man Utd are set to sign Jack Butland on an initial loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
Lisandro Martinez braced for fight to recover Man Utd starting spot
Lisandro Martinez discusses winning back his Man Utd place after not starting since returning from World Cup.
6 Enzo Fernandez alternatives Chelsea could sign
Alternative targets for Chelsea as they struggle to negotiate a deal for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
How many Liverpool games will Virgil van Dijk miss with hamstring injury
How many and which Liverpool games will Virgil van Dijk miss because of a hamstring injury?
Transfer rumours: Depay wants Man Utd reunion; Man City's Bellingham plan
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Jude Bellingham, Memphis Depay, Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid want Silva; Man Utd fail with Felix bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez & more.
Jurgen Klopp drops Cody Gakpo hint ahead of potential Liverpool debut
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Cody Gakpo's fitness ahead of potential Liverpool debut against Wolves in the FA Cup.
Man Utd exploring deal for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus
Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign Ajax' Mohammed Kudus.
Inter braced for January interest in Milan Skriniar
Inter are expecting to receive January interest in centre-back Milan Skriniar.
The areas Liverpool must address in the January transfer window
Liverpool are not in a good way right now, which could lead them to dip into the January transfer market. What areas should they address?
Premier League clubs paying close attention to Marseille striker Bamba Dieng
Marseille striker has January interest from five Premier League clubs, as well as the offer of a new contract in France.
