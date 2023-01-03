ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

NEWS: Justin Fields Injury, OUT vs. Vikings In Week 18: Bears TANKING For #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft?

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is OUT for Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings with an injury according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. An MRI revealed that Fields has a hip strain. Eberflus said the injury isn’t serious, but the Bears have decided to hold him out and start Nathan Peterman instead. Are the Bears tanking for the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Chicago can land anywhere from the #1 to the #4.
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chatsports.com

Lions vs. Packers FLEXED to Sunday Night

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the 2022 NFL regular season, as the NFL announced on Monday that they’ve been flexed to the “Sunday Night Football” game. The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won seven of their...
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

NFL picks, Week 18

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

NFL Week 18 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 18 NFL schedule

There are some intriguing and important games on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 18 NFL game. NFL Week 18 picks: Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers.
FOX Sports

Packers, Jaguars keep climbing in Week 18 'Herd Hierarchy'

One week remains in the 2022 NFL regular season, and plenty remains unsettled across the sport. Will the Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans win the AFC South? Could the Philadelphia Eagles drop three games in a row, losing the NFC East to the Dallas Cowboys? Who will grab the third AFC and NFC wild card spots?
chatsports.com

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Buffalo Bills

It’s time we remember what is important. Football, at all levels, is a game that brings people together. Sure, it’s about competition and rivalries too, but it can be argued that it’s the ultimate team sport. Teams are held together by the bonds of friendship and camaraderie. It’s about family.
chatsports.com

The End of an Era for Arizona Cardinals

What can you say about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals?. It’s almost impossible to describe or sum up. -OL coach files arbitration— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 16, 2022. This doesn’t even include things like Hollywood Brown’s situation with his speeding ticket, Rondale Moore’s injuries or the Colt McCoy concussion,...
chatsports.com

Lions coach Dan Campbell shares thoughts on Damar Hamlin

On Monday Night Football, the NFL world held its collective breath as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game. It was a terrifying scene as he was given CPR right there on the field in an effort to save the 24-year-old’s life.
DETROIT, MI

