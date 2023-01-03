Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is OUT for Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings with an injury according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. An MRI revealed that Fields has a hip strain. Eberflus said the injury isn’t serious, but the Bears have decided to hold him out and start Nathan Peterman instead. Are the Bears tanking for the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Chicago can land anywhere from the #1 to the #4.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO