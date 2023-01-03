ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

MAJOR Seahawks Injury News Ahead Of Seahawks vs. Rams + Prediction | Seahawks Rumors & News

Seahawks rumors and news ahead of the Seahawks vs. Rams NFL Week 18 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, WAS. Chat Sports’ Tyler Jones reacts to the latest Seahawks news ahead of Sunday’s must-win game with his keys to victory for Seattle. Also on the show, Jones looks at the Seahawks injury news on Tyler Lockett, Jordyn Brooks, Abraham Lucas, Ryan Neal, Travis Homer and Phil Haynes. T.
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

Giants Rumors: RESTING Starters vs. Eagles + WHY Giants Can WIN In The Playoffs | NY Giants News

Giants news and rumors are heating up with NFL Week 18 here and the NFL playoffs right around the corner. Today’s New York Giants rumors video is sponsored by Füm, a non-electronic, natural diffusive device designed to transform your negative habits! Get started today - Use PROMO: CHATSPORTS and SAVE 10% when you go to: http://tryfum.com/chatsports. Today’s Giants news focuses on the latest reports that New York could rest the starters against the Philadelphia Eagles in week 18. New York Giants Now by Chat Sports host Marshall Green also takes a look at why the Giants could win in the playoffs!
NEW YORK STATE
chatsports.com

Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 18: Saturday edition

We’ve arrived at our destination. The final week of the 2022-2023 regular season has arrived and all that’s left is to make our final weekend picks and let the chips fall as they may! First, let’s get to the standings. Standings. Kyle Barber: 163-86 Frank Platko: 160-93.
BALTIMORE, MD
Portsmouth Herald

Azzi: Damar Hamlin's dream is alive. Time to play, kneel, pray.

Only one pro football player has ever died on an NFL field. On Oct. 24, 1971, Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old wide receiver for the Detroit Lions collapsed  — in a game against the Chicago Bears  — and died of a heart attack when an undiagnosed blood clot dislodged after he was tackled. The game...
chatsports.com

Giants Rumors: Sign Odell Beckham Jr. For The PLAYOFFS? Re-Sign Isaiah Hodgins? | Q&A

NY Giants rumors and news are heating up as the NFL Playoffs and NFL Week 18 is almost here. The latest Giants rumors surround Odell Beckham Jr. as fans are wondering if the Giants would sign OBJ for their playoff run. Other Giants rumors focus on Isaiah Hodgins, Adoree’ Jackson, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. New York Giants Now by Chat Sports host Marshall Gree.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
chatsports.com

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Reacting To Latest 1st Round Projections From ESPN Ft. 4 QBs In Top 10

The 2023 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching with one week left in the NFL regular season. ESPN has put out a new 2023 NFL Mock Draft from Jordan Reid, so NFL Daily host Tom Downey is here to react to the 1st round projections! There are four quarterbacks in the Top 10 and some interesting picks. The NFL Draft Order was based on ESPN’s projections.

