Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
Canada recovers to top Czechia in OT, win World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) scored his second goal 6:22 into overtime, and Canada won the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 victory against Czechia at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday. "It means everything," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "To win, you never know...
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
NHL Morning Skate for January 6
NHL ANNOUNCES 32 PLAYERS NAMED TO 2023 HONDA NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND. The NHL announced 32 players named to the four divisional rosters for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. The 32 All-Stars - seven skaters and one goaltender for each of the four divisional rosters - were selected by the NHL's Hockey Operations Department, with one player being chosen from each team. Click here to read more.
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Lightning
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game home stand tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and all the line-up updates as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets have won three in...
SAY WHAT - 'USE THAT EMOTION'
What was talked about following a 3-2 loss to the Jets. "It's a frustrating loss. I thought at times we were the better team for the most part, I thought. We had chances, o-zone time. They also had their looks. They're a really good rush team, we knew that going into the game. We talked about it before, too, how they like to find F3 in the slot and they did that a few times. It was a tight game. Came all the way down to the end. It's frustrating. We've got to find a way to win this game. It's another one that we let go of or didn't find a way to win. This one and Edmonton - two games we feel we should have won and could have won. We find a way to lose instead."
Nuts & Bolts: Off to Winnipeg to wrap up the trip
Tampa Bay makes their annual visit to the Canada Life Centre on Friday. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Jets on Friday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected Lineup...
2022 Winnipeg Jets Skills Competition Results
Check out the results from the first Skills Competition since 2019!. The ninth Winnipeg Jets Skills Competition, presented by Bell MTS, took place in front of excited fans at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday. With the glass taken down on the sides of the ice surface, fans had plenty of...
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (20-12-4) at Maple Leafs (23-8-7) | 4 p.m.
Kraken can look to strategy of play in second period of big Edmonton win as blueprint for slowing Toronto, which has a plus-30 goal differential. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: How to Slow Down Toronto Attack. TORONTO - Toronto has scored 130...
Caps Tangle With Predators
Caps start two-game weekend homestand on Friday against Nashville. January 6 vs. Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena. Nashville Predators (17-14-6) Washington Capitals (22-13-6) The Caps open up a two-game weekend homestand and finish off a set of back-to-back games when they host the Nashville Predators on Friday night at...
Preview: Ducks Host Stars as Klingberg Meets Old Mates
The Ducks move past the halfway point of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks sit 1-3-1 five games into the homestand, tonight...
Caps' Four-Legged Friends
The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. The magazine features nearly 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2022-23 roster. It is available for purchase for $20 (plus tax and plus tax and shipping for online orders) at the Team Store at Capital One Arena, at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and online at washcaps.com/WMagazine.
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
Bedard not satisfied despite elite play at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard has dazzled teammates, coaches and fans during his record-setting run for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the 17-year-old forward has been a daily conversation piece, seemingly producing a special moment each game.
Blues recover, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout
TORONTO -- Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It's huge," Schenn said. "It's a building block, something to build on for...
Game Day: Preds at Capitals Preview
Nashville Looks to Extend Point Streak to Five Games in Visit to Washington. The Nashville Predators (17-14-6) will continue their five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents with a visit to the Washington Capitals (22-13-6) Friday at Capital One Arena. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, and the game...
Sabres Slide By Caps in OT, 5-4
When it was all said and done however, it was Thompson who one-upped Ovechkin and the Caps. With exactly two minutes remaining in overtime, Thompson scored his third goal of the night to send Washington to a 5-4 defeat. Alex Tuch forced a turnover behind the Washington net and got...
