Rhode Island State

newsnet5

FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend

CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
OHIO STATE
WMTW

All forms of winter precipitation for Maine tonight

After an overcast and mild Wednesday thing will turn cold tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday until noon Thursday. Rain will flip to sleet and freezing rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. Snow will fall to the north. Thursday morning more freezing rain and icing is expected along the coast. Looking at icy roads through the afternoon. Thursday night through Friday expect snow showers. Light accumulations near the coast but when all is said and done Friday afternoon a few inches inland with up to 6 inches north of route 2.
MAINE STATE
theberkshireedge.com

MassDOT issues winter storm warning for Jan. 6

Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for the overnight hours and during the day on Friday, Jan. 6. In a press release, the department states that a winter storm is forecasted to impact roadways in several regions, including regions west and north of I-495.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
informnny.com

Winter weather advisories issued across North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWIT) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for several counties in the North Country. The NWS warned that freezing rain is expected to hit Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties either in the morning or afternoon on Wednesday, January 4. Periods of snow, sleet...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
ABC6.com

DEM announces 2023 Ocean State beach parking passes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced their state beach parking pass for the 2023 season. Terry Gray, director of the R.I. DEM said the passes allow for quicker entry into beach lots during the busy summer season. “It might seem counterintuitive to...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, sending prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week,...
GEORGIA STATE
Jamestown Press

Recycled Christmas trees could benefit brook trout

Households that still have their Christmas trees can use their greenery for good rather than dumping them on the sidewalk for the trashmen. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the Rhode Island chapter of Trout Unlimited, is sponsoring the “Trees for Trout” program to restore the habitat for brook trout. Conifer Christmas trees can be donated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arcadia check station, 2224 Ten Rod Road, Exeter.
EXETER, RI

