newsnet5
FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend
CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
WMTW
All forms of winter precipitation for Maine tonight
After an overcast and mild Wednesday thing will turn cold tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday until noon Thursday. Rain will flip to sleet and freezing rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. Snow will fall to the north. Thursday morning more freezing rain and icing is expected along the coast. Looking at icy roads through the afternoon. Thursday night through Friday expect snow showers. Light accumulations near the coast but when all is said and done Friday afternoon a few inches inland with up to 6 inches north of route 2.
theberkshireedge.com
MassDOT issues winter storm warning for Jan. 6
Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for the overnight hours and during the day on Friday, Jan. 6. In a press release, the department states that a winter storm is forecasted to impact roadways in several regions, including regions west and north of I-495.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall For 2023
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Winter weather advisory: Freezing rain expected Wednesday into Thursday
Weather officials expect roads and sidewalks to become icy overnight Wednesday and continuing into Thursday as light rain showers transition to freezing rain in parts of Massachusetts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for a wide swath of the...
Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Friday evening
BOSTON — Most of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory due to a weather system that could bring up to four inches of snow to some areas. The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Quick-hitting round of snow to blanket New England on Friday
A fast-moving disturbance sliding just off the New England coast will produce a quick burst of snow across the region Friday.
Monday update: Where the heaviest snow, freezing rain is possible
After a week of highlighting a big winter storm it will finally begin to deliver a wintry mix, freezing rain and snow to the southern half of Minnesota beginning later Monday, though the heaviest snow and freezing rain is expected Tuesday into Wednesday. The National Weather Service has snowfall and...
informnny.com
Winter weather advisories issued across North Country
WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWIT) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for several counties in the North Country. The NWS warned that freezing rain is expected to hit Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties either in the morning or afternoon on Wednesday, January 4. Periods of snow, sleet...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
ABC6.com
Wishing for warmer weather? DEM releases 2023 state beach parking passes
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Winter weather is upon us in Rhode Island, and many residents are wishing for warmer days. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management released their state beach parking passes for the 2023 season on Thursday. The passes allow for entry to all eight Rhode Island...
whatsupnewp.com
State-stocked ponds and lakes to offer winter fishing opportunities with lake trout, rainbow trout, and salmon
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that it will be stocking ten lakes and ponds with rainbow trout, Sebago Atlantic salmon, and new this year, lake trout starting Monday, January 9, and continuing through Friday, January 17. DEM says that it will stock the following waterbodies:
DEM restocking 10 RI ponds for winter fishing
The DEM said in addition to stocking ponds with rainbow trout and sebago Atlantic salmon, they're also adding lake trout for the first time in three of the ponds.
ABC6.com
DEM announces 2023 Ocean State beach parking passes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced their state beach parking pass for the 2023 season. Terry Gray, director of the R.I. DEM said the passes allow for quicker entry into beach lots during the busy summer season. “It might seem counterintuitive to...
ABC6.com
Department of Environmental Management announces 2023 Ocean State beach parking passes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced their state beach parking pass for the 2023 season. Terry Gray, director of the Department of Environmental Management, said the passes allow for quicker entry into beach lots during the busy summer season. “It might seem counterintuitive...
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, sending prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week,...
Jamestown Press
Recycled Christmas trees could benefit brook trout
Households that still have their Christmas trees can use their greenery for good rather than dumping them on the sidewalk for the trashmen. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the Rhode Island chapter of Trout Unlimited, is sponsoring the “Trees for Trout” program to restore the habitat for brook trout. Conifer Christmas trees can be donated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arcadia check station, 2224 Ten Rod Road, Exeter.
Do not feed wild animals in Massachusetts this winter
The Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife is reminding residents to not feed wildlife through the winter, as it can sometimes do more harm than good.
WGME
$450 checks to help Mainers with heating costs expected to be sent starting in mid-January
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Many Mainers could receive a $450 check from the state in a matter of weeks. It's meant to help offset high heating costs, and it's part of an emergency heating relief plan which the governor said was her first priority. Both the House and Senate passed...
