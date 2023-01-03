Read full article on original website
SBF Pleads Not Guilty, DCG-Gemini Fiasco Escalates, Bitcoin Stable Amid $17K: This Week’s Crypto Recap
SBF pleaded not guilty and had his trial date set for October this year. Gemini fired shots against Digital Currency Group. Bitcoin remains stable among all of it. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization managed to increase by around $17 billion in the past seven days. Interestingly enough, the gains came mostly on the back of altcoins. This is highlighted in the declining Bitcoin dominance – a metric that’s commonly used to gauge BTC’s share relative to that of the rest of the market.
Bitcoin Jumps Toward $17K on Positive US Job Report
The primary cryptocurrency reacted with minor volatility heading north. The US continued to beat expectations in terms of new jobs added for the month of December, according to the Labor Department. The unemployment rate dropped to historic lows. The report for December 2022 indicated that the unemployment rate is down...
Bank of France Governor Thinks Crypto Companies Should Abide by Stricter Rules
The “disruption” in the crypto sector is the main reason for more stringent rules, Villeroy stated. Francois Villeroy de Galhau – Governor of Banque de France – believes cryptocurrency firms should obtain tougher regulatory licenses to continue providing their services. He also stated France should introduce...
Crypto Price Analysis Jan-06: ETH, XRP, ADA, LTC, and SOL
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Litecoin, and Solana. This Wednesday, the bulls took over the price action and pushed ETH all the way to the key resistance at $1,260. Since then, the price seemed unable to break above. Nevertheless, Ethereum still managed to book a 3.8% increase in the past seven days.
Gemini-DCG Fiasco May Shape to Be ‘Market Bottom Event’ in 2023: Report
After a hectic year, the focus in 2022 will be accumulation and building exposure. According to the latest edition of Arcane Research, the entire market appears to be stabilizing even though there’s still some uncertainty left. Having said that, all eyes are on DCG’s next steps, which can further...
$3.8B of Cumulative Volume Moved Overseas Since Indian Crypto Taxes Kicked In
India introduced two new taxes on crypto transactions – 30% capital gains tax and 1% transaction tax as TDS – effective April 1, 2022. While Indian crypto exchanges lost a significant portion of their trading volume after new taxes for the sector came into force, the losses, so far, were referred to in percentage terms, with most estimates quoting them to be above 90%, compared to the previous year.
Cardano Up 12% Weekly, Bitcoin Stopped at $17K (Market Watch)
Cardano has been on a roll since the start of the year. Bitcoin initiated another attempt to overcome $17,000 yesterday but was stopped in its tracks as it has been in the past several times. The altcoins have retraced following a few positive days, with Tron, QNT, and LDO losing...
Crypto Lender Genesis Slashes Staff and Mulls Bankruptcy: WSJ
Embattled crypto lending firm Genesis is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. According to a Jan. 5 report by the WSJ citing ‘people familiar with the matter,’ Genesis is mulling a bankruptcy filing and has let around 30% of its staff go. The layoffs were across several departments leaving...
US Government to Seize $465M Worth of Robinhood Shares Linked to SBF (Report)
The US Federal government might have already confiscated $468 million worth of HOOD tied to Bankman-Fried. The American authorities have reportedly seized or will soon confiscate 56 million shares of Robinhood tied to the former CEO of FTX – Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The 30-year-old recently sought help from a...
Devs of Bonk Inu Burned All Their Initially Allocated Tokens
BONK saw significant loss in its value after the burning event. The development team behind the Solana-based memecoin project – Bonk Inu (BONK) – has revealed burning over 5 trillion tokens, or 5% of the total supply. The blockchain data confirmed the process, which saw nearly $1 million...
Bitcoin Unable to Top $17K Yet, Ethereum Classic Pumps 5% (Market Watch)
Solana has finally cooled off after the recent massive rally. Bitcoin tried its hand at taking down $17,000 but was stopped just shy of it. Solana has taken a breather following the recent gains, while Ethereum Classic and NEAR Protocol have jumped by over 5% on a daily scale. Bitcoin...
Bitcoin Testing $17K But is Another Crash Imminent? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has broken above a significant moving average which has been acting as a resistance over recent weeks. The market seems ready to rise higher in the coming week if the remaining negative factors do not hinder the forming momentum. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart:. On...
Animoca Brands Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Q1 2023 to Invest in Web3
The Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands could roll out a $1 billion Web3 and Metaverse investment fund. The blockchain gaming platform Animoca Brands seeks to raise around $1 billion for its latest Web3 and Metaverse investment fund during the year’s first quarter. The initiative comes in spite of the market...
Twenty-Two Highlights from TRON’s Historic 2022
[PRESS RELEASE – Geneva, Switzerland, 5th January 2023]. For TRON DAO, 2022 was a year of historic growth. Here are 22 highlights from the fastest-growing public blockchain’s record year:. # 22 possibly the world’s biggest DAO. On January 5, TRON announced its restructuring to become a decentralized...
SEC Objects to Binance.US Buying Voyager Digital for $1 Billion
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is ramping up its war on crypto with the latest move to scupper a Binance buyout deal. In a filing on Jan. 4, the financial regulator submitted a limited objection and reservation of rights. The SEC is pushing back on Binance’s U.S. division’s plan to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in a deal valued at around $1 billion.
Verdict Out: Celsius Earn Assets Belong to Bankrupt Firm, Not Users
The court order is a blow to some users hoping to recover their funds from the company. A federal bankruptcy judge has ruled that crypto-assets deposited in Celsius Network’s “Earn” accounts do not belong to the customers. Instead, the funds in the interest-bearing accounts belong to the bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform.
Tron’s Justin Sun Confirms 20% Layoff at Huobi
HT declined to a monthly low of $4.38 as concerns mounted over Huobi’s health. In a bid to weather the unprecedented turmoil in the market, Huobi is the latest company to introduce job cuts. The crypto exchange is planning to lay off about 20% of its staff, a move that was confirmed by Tron founder and a member of Huobi’s global advisory board – Justin Sun.
SEC Investigates Whether FTX Investors Followed Due Diligence Procedures (Report)
The watchdog supposedly requested several financial firms to explain how they decided to become FTX cusomers. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly asked some FTX investors whether they conducted proper research on the cryptocurrency exchange before becoming its clients. Recall that the platform (considered among the giants in...
Mt. Gox Extends Repayment Registration Deadline to March 30
The extension also affected the distribution deadline as Mt. Gox creditors now have to wait until September 30 to receive compensation. Creditors of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox have received more time to select and register how they wish to receive compensation from the company. According to a document...
