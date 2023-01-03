Effective: 2023-01-07 23:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: De Soto; Natchitoches; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana West central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Shelby County in eastern Texas Northeastern Sabine County in eastern Texas * Until midnight CST. * At 1115 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Milam, or 27 miles southeast of Center, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Milam, Many, Zwolle, Converse, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Noble, Robeline, Sexton, Belmont, Pelican, Toledo Bend Reservoir North, Marthaville, Rambin and Ajax. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DE SOTO PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO