Effective: 2023-01-07 23:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: De Soto; Natchitoches A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DE SOTO...WEST CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES AND NORTHEASTERN SABINE PARISHES At 1152 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Zwolle, or 22 miles south of Mansfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Many, Zwolle, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Noble, Robeline, Belmont, Marthaville, Rambin and Ajax. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DE SOTO PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO