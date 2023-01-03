Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Natchitoches, Winn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 23:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Natchitoches; Winn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR NORTHEASTERN NATCHITOCHES AND NORTHWESTERN WINN PARISHES At 1118 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Campti, or 11 miles north of Natchitoches, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Campti, Clarence, Goldonna, Calvin, Black Lake, Grand Ecore, Chestnut, Clear Lake and Creston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for De Soto, Natchitoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 23:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: De Soto; Natchitoches A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DE SOTO...WEST CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES AND NORTHEASTERN SABINE PARISHES At 1152 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Zwolle, or 22 miles south of Mansfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Many, Zwolle, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Noble, Robeline, Belmont, Marthaville, Rambin and Ajax. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS
