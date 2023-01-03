ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Army Corp of Engineers recycling Christmas trees for wildlife

By Kim Vickers
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179cFm_0k1ek6Ji00

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Now that the holidays are over and decorations are coming down, you may be wondering what to do with those live Christmas trees.

Many folks leave them on the side of the road or take them to a landfill, but there is a more eco friendly way to dispose of your tree.

People can recycle their Christmas trees. Once your live tree is completely undecorated, including removing the little ornament hooks, you can drop it off at one of 4 locations.

It’s a program the Army Corp of Engineers has had in place for decades.

They pick up the recycled trees from those drop off locations and put them in deeper waters in Lake Thurmond, turning them into habitats for fish.

“A Christmas tree becomes habitat because you’ve got little fish that go in there to hide. Then the big fish go in there to eat the little fish and the big fish may decide they want to hide from even bigger fish. So it becomes kind of a community,” explained David Quebedeaux, a Ranger with the Army Corp of Engineers.

Quebedeaux said the Army Corp prefers folks drop off their tree, but anglers can drop them directly into the lake where they fish. They just ask that the trees not be dropped in shallow waters.

“Public anglers are welcomed to pick up recycled trees for their use to create fisheries habitat at a location of their choosing. Christmas Trees when anchored with concrete blocks at depths of 15 20 feet out of main navigable channels create shelter and food for bait fish which in return attracts crappie, bass, and sunfish species. These holiday creations in return benefit the fish as well as the angler.”

The army Corp wants people to be sure to completely undecorate their live trees before dropping them at a drop location or in the lake.

“If you have a tree, a live tree, not a fake tree, a live tree, it doesn’t have any flocking on it, no decorations, no lights. If you have that tree, bring it to one of the locations and we will make sure it gets into the lake as fish habitat,” said Quebedeaux.

The Army Corp of Engineers is accepting trees until January 15th.

Remember, Riverside Middle School is no longer a tree drop off location.

You can drop off your tree at one of these locations:

GEORGIA

  • Amity Day Use Area (GA) (Boat Ramp Area)
  • Keg Creek Boat Ramp (GA) (Boat Ramp Area)

SOUTH CAROLINA

  • Dorn Boat Ramp (SC) (Boat Ramp Area)
  • Parksville Day Use Area (SC) (Boat Ramp Area)

Photojournalist: Will Baker.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

City of Salley centerpiece collapses during Wednesday storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Salley, South Carolina was hit with a storm on Wednesday.  People in Salley said the weather didn’t seem that bad at first. But whatever blew through the town was enough to down some trees and a pavilion in the middle of town. According to people who live in Salley, the weather […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Fire at Grovetown High School closes portion of building

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Friday, January 6th, a car battery charger caused a fire in the automotive lab of the 500 wing of the school, prior to any students or staff entering the building. Fire crews responded immediately and have cleared the building. No structural damage was reported, however, out of an abundance of […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Several parts of McCormick County under boil water advisory

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for several parts of McCormick County. According to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department, all residents south of Plum Branch to Clarks Hill should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. Due to a main […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Power pole falls on utility worker in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A utility worker was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a power pole fell on top of them. Details are limited, but we know the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. on Old Belaire Lane in Grovetown. Georgia Power says a crash caused one of their poles to fall on […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Temporary lane shift on Ronald Reagan Drive starting at 9 PM

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane shift on Ronald Reagan drive starting at 9 P.M. until all the work is complete. According to the Columbia County Water Utility, this is due to emergency repairs. Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in Wagener, SC

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Columbia, S.C., it has been confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in Wagener, South Carolina on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado with EF0 damage intensity classifies as a weak tornado with winds ranging between 40 and 72 MPH. […]
WAGENER, SC
WJBF

Burke County sheriff wants to “Stop the fighting” with commissioners

Burke County, Ga (WJBF)- Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is speaking out again about the fight with County Commissioners over budget control. The Sheriff hosted a breakfast Wednesday morning with federal, state and local law enforcement. At the Burke County Sheriff’s Office’s inaugural “Breakfast on the Beat,” citizens were invited to attend and ask questions […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

‘They know better;’ Catalytic converters stolen from Bamberg County Office on Aging multiple times

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Catalytic converter thefts have swept the country and the CSRA. “They know how important these buses are. But we have to take the sick and needing to doctor’s appointments, dialysis, and they know better,” board member of Bamberg County Office on Aging Samella Porter told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagetalk. The […]
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy