Fishkill inmate death ruled suicide by state police
Family say 37-year-old Joseph Clarke was looking forward to getting out of prison and going home to his four children in the city of Newburgh in a few months when he died at Fishkill Correctional Facility last April.
Goshen, NY Police Officer Goes Viral for Astonishing Reason
It's a very touching story that deserves to be highlighted. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a pretty incredible video that was posted and going viral. A local police officer from the Hudson Valley recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help make a young resident's day.
News 12
Ramapo K-9 officer recognized for finding massive drug stash, money, and a weapon
Congratulations are being sent to Ramapo Police Officer Raymond Burr and his K-9 Remi. The pair was featured in the Fall/Winter 2022 Canine Courier, the official magazine of the United States Police Canine Association. The magazine highlights an incident in September where Remi and Officer Burr were requested to assist...
stnonline.com
Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York
On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
16-Year-Old Stabbed At School By 2 Older Teens In Yonkers
A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was assaulted by two older teens and stabbed at a school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 8:40 a.m., police responded to Yonkers Middle High School at 150 Rockland Ave. to a reported stabbing incident between students, according to Yonkers Police.
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh City Police seek assistance in ID’ing shooting suspects
NEWBURGH – Detectives in the Newburgh Police Department are working to solve a series of shootings and shots fired incidents in the North Miller and South Street areas of the city and they are seeking the public’s help. Police have released the surveillance camera photo of four people...
DMV: Poughkeepsie limo owner had phony registration
Luis Collaguzo of Poughkeepsie and Dharmani Kunal of Kew Gardens, Queens, have each been charged with felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and falsifying business records.
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston woman convicted on 14 counts of drug trafficking
KINGSTON – A 45-year-old Kingston woman was convicted in Ulster County Court on Friday of selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine on several occasions in the greater City of Kingston area. The investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston City Police that led to the arrest of Tiffany...
yonkerstimes.com
Fentanyl-Laced, Fake Prescription Pills-The Most Dangerous Drug Ever
DEA New York and NYC’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor Seize Record Amounts of Fentanyl-Laced, Fake Prescription Pills and Fentanyl Powder During 2022. Most Dangerous Drug to Ever Hit the Streets Leads to over 2,300 Fatal Overdoses in NYC. The Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Division and New...
Pleasant Valley man allegedly rapes child twice
A Pleasant Valley man is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after police say he raped an unnamed victim, twice, before they turned 18.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Homeless population seeks shelter in Poughkeepsie as temperatures drop
POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s weather brought cooler temperatures, wind, and rain to the Poughkeepsie area. Temperatures dropped below freezing during the overnight hours, forcing many of the city’s homeless population to seek shelter from the elements in a number of locations. The bus stop shelters were one option...
Police identify victim in Ulster County homicide
Police have identified the victim in the Plattekill homicide investigation. Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill was found dead outside of his house on Monday.
Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him
A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
City to work with lawyers to aid tenants during evictions
POUGHKEEPSIE – With the COVID-driven eviction moratorium lifted, many city residents are facing eviction due to an increase in rents. The city council is working with Mayor Marc Nelson to provide assistance to tenants facing eviction. The council has established a “Housing Solutions” committee and Nelson, along with the council, is in negotiations with the Dutchess County Bar Association (DCBA) to pay for attorneys to provide legal advice to tenants facing eviction.
News 12
Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic
The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
Police investigating Ulster County homicide
Police are investigating a homicide after responding to reports of a dead body outside a residence in Plattekill. Police have not released the name of the 41-year-old male victim.
Couple arrested, accused of running shoplifting ring in New Jersey
WEST MLFORD, New Jersey -- A couple in New Jersey is facing charges in connection to an alleged shoplifting ring. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, were arrested Dec. 14 after an investigation by the West Milford Police Department and officials in Passaic County. Police received a report of...
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
