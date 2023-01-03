ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY Police Officer Goes Viral for Astonishing Reason

It's a very touching story that deserves to be highlighted. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a pretty incredible video that was posted and going viral. A local police officer from the Hudson Valley recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help make a young resident's day.
GOSHEN, NY
stnonline.com

Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York

On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Stabbed At School By 2 Older Teens In Yonkers

A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was assaulted by two older teens and stabbed at a school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 8:40 a.m., police responded to Yonkers Middle High School at 150 Rockland Ave. to a reported stabbing incident between students, according to Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh City Police seek assistance in ID’ing shooting suspects

NEWBURGH – Detectives in the Newburgh Police Department are working to solve a series of shootings and shots fired incidents in the North Miller and South Street areas of the city and they are seeking the public’s help. Police have released the surveillance camera photo of four people...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman convicted on 14 counts of drug trafficking

KINGSTON – A 45-year-old Kingston woman was convicted in Ulster County Court on Friday of selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine on several occasions in the greater City of Kingston area. The investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston City Police that led to the arrest of Tiffany...
KINGSTON, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Fentanyl-Laced, Fake Prescription Pills-The Most Dangerous Drug Ever

DEA New York and NYC’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor Seize Record Amounts of Fentanyl-Laced, Fake Prescription Pills and Fentanyl Powder During 2022. Most Dangerous Drug to Ever Hit the Streets Leads to over 2,300 Fatal Overdoses in NYC. The Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Division and New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Homeless population seeks shelter in Poughkeepsie as temperatures drop

POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s weather brought cooler temperatures, wind, and rain to the Poughkeepsie area. Temperatures dropped below freezing during the overnight hours, forcing many of the city’s homeless population to seek shelter from the elements in a number of locations. The bus stop shelters were one option...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him

A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City to work with lawyers to aid tenants during evictions

POUGHKEEPSIE – With the COVID-driven eviction moratorium lifted, many city residents are facing eviction due to an increase in rents. The city council is working with Mayor Marc Nelson to provide assistance to tenants facing eviction. The council has established a “Housing Solutions” committee and Nelson, along with the council, is in negotiations with the Dutchess County Bar Association (DCBA) to pay for attorneys to provide legal advice to tenants facing eviction.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic

The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
