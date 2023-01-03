CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week marked the first days on the job for Nutter Fort and Norwood Elementary Schools’ new prevention resource officer (PRO). One of the first PROs in the state stationed at the elementary school level, Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy DJ Navarini was chosen for the job and had the opportunity to meet the students at Nutter Fort on Thursday and Friday.

