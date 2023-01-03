ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

WVNews

Indians run streak to 4 with win over RCB

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport broke the press at the right time. A free throw by Robert C. Byrd’s Bryce Byrd cut the Flying Eagles’ deficit to three points, but with 40.3 seconds remaining, Bridgeport’s Landon Sanders received an inbounds pass on the right wing.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Kansas Postgame 1/2/23

Kansas players Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar expected a physical game at WVU, and despite being whistled for 10 more fouls than the Mountaineers, were untroubled in a 76-62 win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia’s offense ice cold in its loss to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Saturday was always viewed as an uphill climb for the Mountaineers, as they entertained the defending national champions in the Kansas Jayhawks, who came to the WVU Coliseum ranked No. 3 in the country. West Virginia’s difficult task became basically impossible, though, when its offense suffered...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Kansas, WVU meet in expected high-scoring battle

Kansas and West Virginia are both ranked in the Top 40 nationally in scoring, and their meeting Saturday evening in Morgantown will put a number of accomplished point producers on the court. Can the Mountaineers, who have had two consecutive below-par shooting games, get their offense back on track?. Without...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU downs Kansas State for first Big 12 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WV News) — Powered by a trio of 20-point performances, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon, by defeating Kansas State, 77-70, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big...
MANHATTAN, KS
WVNews

Queen ready for first session in West Virginia Senate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After six years representing the people of Harrison County in the West Virginia House, Ben Queen’s perspective entering his seventh year in Charleston has changed. Queen successfully ran for the new West Virginia Senate District 12 seat during the November midterm election and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

DUMONT — A son, Dawson Paul Dumont, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, was born Dec. 27, 2022, at Bridgeport, West Virginia, to Amy Dumont (Davis) and Ryan Dumont of Jane Lew. Maternal grandparents are Steven and Darlene Davis, Jane Lew. Paternal grandparents are Dian and the late Paul Dumont, Barrackville.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Harrison County, West Virginia's first elementary PRO settles in at Nutter Fort, will visit Norwood Elementary sometime next week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week marked the first days on the job for Nutter Fort and Norwood Elementary Schools’ new prevention resource officer (PRO). One of the first PROs in the state stationed at the elementary school level, Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy DJ Navarini was chosen for the job and had the opportunity to meet the students at Nutter Fort on Thursday and Friday.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Timothy Hoy Tucker, 53, Bridgeport, and Whitney Danielle Moore, 35, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Little Brick Building needs some helping hands in Weston

The little brick building is located on Main Avenue in Weston. Built in 1886 by William Edward Lively, the building is nestled between two private homes and sits across from the Holt property and the Museum of American Glass in WV (MAGWV). The building has served many purposes through the...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Stevenson offers apology for his actions in WVU’s recent losses

Often, those involved in a controversial situation like to hide from the public after their transgression. Thus, you have to give West Virginia senior guard Erik Stevenson a great deal of credit for stepping up and facing the music during Friday’s regularly-scheduled press conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV

