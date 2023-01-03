Tropical Weather-Pacific for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Eastern Pacific:

There is no Eastern Pacific tropical discussion at this time.

Western Pacific:

No tropical cyclones

As of Monday morning EST, there are no tropical cyclones in the western Pacific, and none are expected to develop over the next few days.

However, clusters of showers and thunderstorms are over the southern Philippines and to the east of the Philippines. While organized tropical development is not expected, it will spread heavier rain

over central and southern parts of the Philippines over the next couple of days and eventually into Vietnam later this week.

Southern Pacific:

No new information for this time period.

