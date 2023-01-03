Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
REGENT COIN (REGENT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 4, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed REGENT COIN (REGENT) on January 4, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the REGENT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Encompassing the entire crypto universe in one circle, Regent...
bitcoinist.com
These 5 ‘Lesser Known’ Crypto Made Headlines In The 1st Week Of January
As the first week of 2023 is about to end, some crypto managed to shake off New Year jitters and put together stellar performances, at least in the weekly gains department. While maiden crypto Bitcoin and altcoin king Ethereum are slow to gain some steam, “lesser known” digital coins have managed to steal the spotlight as they outworked these heavyweights.
bitcoinist.com
Binance Joins a Sanction Specialist Association to Further Established Guidelines In Crypto
Despite the bear market, Binance is one of the firms that has continued to build and make meaningful partnerships with firms and organizations. In its latest headline on partnerships, Binance joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), which provides sanctions training for multinational corporations and financial institutions. Founded in...
bitcoinist.com
Analysts Predict a Surge in Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Alongside Trending Coins like Chainlink (LINK) And Apecoin (APE)
Every cryptocurrency investor is looking for the next coin to provide a significant investment return. Most investors are putting their money into trending crypto projects like Chainlink (LINK) and ApeCoin (APE). Despite this, the overwhelming majority of industry experts and market analysts continue to choose Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Why is...
bitcoinist.com
8 Best Crypto ICOs and Token Presales to Invest in 2023
The most lucrative investment strategy is often simply buying low and selling high. The challenge many investors face is finding the best new crypto projects to safely invest in during their early stages. It usually means taking a risk on buying coins on presale or tokens that are part of upcoming initial coin offerings (ICOs).
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Rises 3% In Last 24 Hours, Can SHIB Flip Solana Again?
Shiba Inu has seen a rise of 3% during the last 24 hours, but the meme coin is still behind Solana in terms of market cap. Shiba Inu Has Enjoyed Uptrend In The Past Day, While Solana Declines. 2022 was an abysmal year for both Shiba Inu and Solana, as...
bitcoinist.com
SEC Says No To Binance’s Acquisition Of Voyager Digital Assets
Last month, bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital accepted Binance.US’s bid to purchase its assets for over $1 billion. This had come through after the collapse of FTX, the exchange that was originally accepted to acquire the lender’s assets. The acquisition was subject to a court hearing scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 5, 2023, but the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has now objected to the deal.
bitcoinist.com
Why The Dollar Death Cross Is Bullish For Bitcoin
Today, the Dollar Currency Index saw a death cross on the daily timeframe. Bitcoin, as an asset trading against USD, is especially susceptible to strength or weakness in the greenback. But what exactly happens when the dollar death crosses and what has this meant in the past for crypto?. DXY...
bitcoinist.com
Solana Beats Competitors In Market Cap – Will SOL Shine Brighter This Week?
Solana, the touted “Ethereum killer,” has sustained losses in the past few months because of the bear market and its ties to Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-defunct crypto exchange FTX. But recently, the troubled ecosystem surpassed Shiba Inu and Tron in terms of market valuation. As of writing, SOL...
‘An empty feeling’: Masters snooker begins under cloud amid suspensions
I — t is more than a decade since the late Willie Thorne described match-fixing in snooker as “endemic” after revealing he had been offered money to fix a match during his playing career. Allegations of corruption on the baize are nothing new, as evidenced by Thorne’s claims, plus suspensions forStephen Lee and John Higgins in recent years. Snooker has shown it will get tough when it counts.
bitcoinist.com
Only In Crypto: A Croissant Reviews 2022’s Funniest Moments
2022 was one of the hardest years for crypto and digital assets; the industry saw highs and lows and some of its funnier moments since its inception. Via Twitter CroissantETH tried to review and account for some of these “absolutely unforgettable” moments. A Review Into The Best Crypto...
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Crisis? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Pumps as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Plummet
The bear market is taking its toll on crypto and the wider economy. While both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have been in free fall for the past few months, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has seen an impressive surge in price during the public presale. Let’s find out why. >>BUY...
