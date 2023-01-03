ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HighRadius Expands with New Office in Kraków, Poland

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TsdD2_0k1ejZcV00

HOUSTON & KRAKÓW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--

HighRadius, the global leader in Autonomous Finance Platforms for the Office of the CFO, announced their new office in Kraków, Poland. HighRadius is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and this will be their fifth regional office in Europe, after London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Paris. The Poland office will focus on recruiting local Finance and Accounting talent to support the implementation and adoption of HighRadius solutions by the growing base of European customers.

HighRadius Expands with New Office in Kraków, Poland (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are excited to open our new office in Kraków. Poland is known for being a thriving hub for Global Business Services, particularly in Finance and Accounting, which made it a perfect location for this expansion,” said Sashi Narahari, Founder and CEO of HighRadius . “Our main goal is to ensure that our existing clients in Europe get the timely service and support they deserve. With this expansion to Poland, we are better equipped to provide them with the utmost level of attention and care.”

HighRadius has been committed to providing innovative solutions that help businesses streamline their financial operations and drive growth. The company’s Autonomous Finance Platform is accredited as the leader in Gartner’s 2022 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications & IDC Marketscape for Accounts Receivable Software. It is currently used by some of the biggest brands in Europe across 37 out of 44 European countries. The company also holds four US patents for its unique AI & ML powered Autonomous Platform and was named to the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100 and the 2022 CB Insights Fintech 250 list for the third time in a row.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius offers cloud-based Autonomous Software for the Office of the CFO. More than 800 of the world’s leading companies have transformed their order-to-cash, treasury, and record-to-report processes with HighRadius. Our customers include 3M, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Engie GBS Solutions, Kellogg Company, Danone, Hershey’s, and many more.

Autonomous Software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing, and Connected Workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain.

