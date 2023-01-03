Quectel Announces Ultra-Compact LTE Cat.1 bis Module to Address Mid-Range IoT Applications

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced the launch of the latest addition to its LTE module portfolio, the industrial grade EG800Q-EU LTE Cat.1 bis wireless communication module. An ultra-compact module in LGA form factor, the EG800Q-EU offers greater flexibility in IoT designs and enables a wider range of IoT use cases, particularly for size sensitive applications.

Based upon the Qualcomm® QCX216 LTE IoT Modem from Qualcomm Technologies Inc., the EG800Q-EU is an LTE only module for customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel markets with LTE FDD band coverage of B1/ 3/ 5/ 7/ 8/ 20/ 28. The module delivers a maximum downlink data rate of 10 Mbps while enhancing battery life, critical for a variety of high-performing IoT applications including smart utility meters, asset trackers, e-mobility, parking meters, and home automation.

The EG800Q-EU’s support of Cat.1 bis allows it to use a single antenna, balancing cost and performance and making the module an ideal solution for IoT terminals that are designed to be compact and cost-effective.

“We feel very excited that our EG800Q-EU is one of the industry’s first Cat.1 modules based on the Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT Modem, a cost-optimized, power efficient global Cat.1 bis modem,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO of Quectel. “The module’s unrivalled advantages make it ideal for a multitude of mid-range use cases and deployment scenarios which demand reliable and cost-effective communication solutions.”

The EG800Q-EU has a compact form factor of 15.8mm × 17.7mm × 2.4mm, enabling integrators and developers to design size sensitive applications easily. Its advanced LGA package enables fully automated manufacturing for high-volume applications.

The EG800Q-EU also provides a rich set of Internet protocols, and industry-standard interfaces including USB 2.0/ UART/ I2C/ PCM/ USIM, extending the suitability of the module to a variety of IoT applications such as asset management, remotely managed access control (RMAC), and smart grid. Additionally, the module supports DFOTA to enable automatic firmware upgrade and integrated Wi-Fi positioning services when there is no GPS signal indoors.

To help customers to facilitate their designs, Quectel offers a variety of high-performance LTE Cat.1 antennas which boost wireless connectivity significantly. IoT developers can bundle the EG800Q-EU module with Quectel’s antennas and pre-certification services, reducing both cost and time-to-market for their Cat.1 devices.

Engineering samples of the Quectel EG800Q-EU are available now.

