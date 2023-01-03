Read full article on original website
That Boy Poppa Say ft. That Girl Lay Lay - The ABC’s | THAT GIRL LAY LAY
That Boy Poppa Say ft. That Girl Lay Lay - The ABC’s | THAT GIRL LAY LAY. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady Stream of New Premium Content for 2022-23 Season!. Follow...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups' Episode on January 13
Catch a brand new PAW Patrol "Aqua Pups" episode, premiering Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT), only on Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon!. The PAW Patrol is diving in to a whole new world of adventures, with fin-tastic new friends, including a merpup named Coral, and Merpup magic! But when trouble bubbles up, it's up to these Aqua Pups to save to save Puplantis! PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups, new adventures every Friday all month long during January 2023!
Nickelodeon Renews 'The Really Loud House' For Season 2
Nickelodeon has reportedly renewed The Really Loud House for a second season! Filming for The Really Loud House season two is expected to begin filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico later this year. The news was first reported by PIX11. Based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House, The...
Nick Jr. Brazil to Premiere 'Babydino' on January 7
Nick Jr. Brazil (Brasil) will premiere the brand new animated preschool series Babydino on Saturday 7th January 2023 at 11:00am! Fully developed in Brazil, the production is a partnership with Studio Z, a producer from São Paulo, and financed by iQIYI, the Chinese streaming platform which also co-produces Deer Squad with Nickelodeon and VIS Kids. Following launch, fans can tune into more brand new episodes every Saturday at 11:00am on Nick Jr. Brasil.
Wednesday's Reign Comes to an End Thanks to Another Netflix Show
Netflix struck gold with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Wednesday series, a project that pretty much took the entire world by storm and turned Jenna Ortega into one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Nobody was prepared for the unprecedented success of the Tim Burton-directed show which bested the red and black streamer's flagship series Stranger Things in terms of viewership.
NickALive!
January 2023 on Nickelodeon USA | Premiere Highlights. Below are Nickelodeon USA's currently announced January 2023 premiere highlights for Nick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., Nick at Nite, TeenNick and Paramount+:. Latest Update: 1/8 (Check back regularly for the latest updates!) January 2023 on Nickelodeon Kazakhstan. This January (қаңтар), the Nickelodeon HD...
NEW Avatar Series ❗️ | EP1: She’s Not Toph, She’s PUPPET LORD 🔥 #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender
NEW Avatar Series ❗️ | EP1: She’s Not Toph, She’s PUPPET LORD 🔥 #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Water, Earth, Fire, Air… long ago, the four nations lived in harmony. But then, everything changed when the PUPPETS ATTACKED!. Welcome to the first episode...
OG Walkthrough - Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova | Episode 5 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova | Episode 5 | Outright Games. 🖖We’re back at An’Wu Station, Cadets & we're not leaving without Rok! Here's how we'll safely rescue her, shut down the C-Station & battle Drednok and the Watchers. Quick, before the Sunstar explodes 🎮🚀🌌 #StarTrekProdigy #StarTrekProdigySupernova.
TFOU France Preps 'PAW Patrol' 10th Anniversary Celebration
PAW Patrol's biggest year ever! PAW Patrol will be commemorating its 10th anniversary in 2023, and to celebrate, TFOU, the kids programming strand of leading French commercial broadcaster TF1, and Spin Master have lined up a PAWsome year-long celebration!. Starting January 11, fans can tune into TFOU every Wednesday to...
Decepticons Never Go Down Without A Fight | Transformers: EarthSpark | Nickelodeon UK
Decepticons Never Go Down Without A Fight | Transformers: EarthSpark | Nickelodeon UK. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK & Ireland During Spring/Summer 2023!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit,...
What If Avatar Was An Anime? - Toph vs The Boulder | Avatar: The Last Airbender
What If Avatar Was An Anime? - Toph vs The Boulder | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Many have debated whether or not Avatar: The Last Airbender is an anime - so why not go all in! Let's look at what Avatar might have looked like if it was even more anime-inspired than before, in one of our favorite scenes ever - Toph's iconic fight against the Boulder!
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Leak Suggests Sequel is on the Way
A potential leak suggests that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl may be getting a sequel, which will allegedly feature a new playable character. A rumor has started going around that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl could be getting a sequel soon. The game was last updated in October last year, which introduced Rocko from Rocko's Modern Life as a playable character, to celebrate its first anniversary.
Simon Spotlight Announces 'Transformers EarthSpark The Official Guidebook'
Simon Spotlight has announced Transformers EarthSpark The Official Guidebook, a brand new book inspired by Nickelodeon's brand new CG-animated Paramount+ Original Series Transformers: EarthSpark, on July 4, 2023! The book is currently available to pre-order now, including on Amazon.com, where it's priced $8.99 USD. Transformers EarthSpark The Official Guidebook Paperback...
Till review – emotionally wrenching US civil rights drama
An awards-worthy performance from Danielle Deadwyler (who stole the show in 2021’s The Harder They Fall) lends a passionate heart to this solidly engrossing and still contemporary historical drama set in 1955 and dedicated “to the life and legacy of Mamie Till-Mobley”. Revisiting the true story of the mother turned activist whose battle for justice proved a cornerstone of the emerging American civil rights movement, director and co-writer Chinonye Chukwu treads a fine line between display and discretion, laying bare brutal truths without alienating a wide audience (the British Board of Film Classification’s advice for this 12A movie warns only of “disturbing images, upsetting scenes, moderate threat”). The fact that the Emmett Till Antilynching Act was passed into US law last year makes the subject matter all the more timely.
‘1923’ Theory: Is Elizabeth Strafford Pregnant?
Is it possible that Elizabeth Strafford could be pregnant before she marries into the Dutton family? Here's a '1923' theory.
New SpongeBob Shoes Put Fun And Play In Going Back To School
New SpongeBob Shoes Put Fun And Play In Going Back To School. Paramount Consumer Products ANZ And Munro Footwear Group Launches SpongeBob SquarePants School Shoes Plus A Competition For Schools To Win A KOMPAN Playground. Paramount Consumer Products Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) in partnership with Munro Footwear Group have...
PARAMOUNT+ AND DELTA TEAM UP TO DELIVER EXCLUSIVE IN-FLIGHT STREAMING EXPERIENCE
NEW YORK – Jan. 5, 2023 – Paramount+ and Delta today announced an exclusive partnership that will bring the premium streaming service to millions of Delta SkyMiles Members. Starting this spring, Delta loyalty members on planes originating in the U.S. will have access to a special free trial of the Paramount+ Premium service of popular content that spans breaking news, championship sports and a mountain of entertainment.
Hey Arnold! Creator: Craig Bartlett sits down discuss everything you'd want to know the Nick show | What's In My Head Podcast
Hey Arnold Creator: Craig Bartlett sits down discuss everything you'd want to know the Nick show | What's In My Head Podcast. Boy o Boy are we kicking off this year with a bang ladies and gents! We’ve got the creator of Hey Arnold (the GREATEST Nicktoon ever created) Craig Bartlett! This one has been a long time coming, Craig has been super influential throughout many different periods of my life. We chat about the early days and pitching Arnold, The Christmas Special and some of the Urban Legend eps as well as some of the more serious toned eps. We also get some great Steve Viksten and Tuck Tucker stories so I hope you all enjoy!
Moose Jaw Warriors host RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network
MOOSE JAW, SK – Earlier this season the Moose Jaw Warriors and Western Hockey League announced a new charitable initiative driven by RE/MAX, partnering with Paramount Global, the parent company of global kids & family brand Nickelodeon. This partnership is in support of Children’s Miracle Network – RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network.
