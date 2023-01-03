Catch a brand new episode of The Really Loud House, premiering Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "The Manager With The Planager," Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) encourages Clyde (Jahzir Bruno) to showcase his amazing skills as a drummer, but pushes him too far. Luan (Catherine Ashmore Bradley) meets her comedy idol while performing a comedy gig at Sunset Canyon. And Luna (Sophia Woodward) helps Leni ace her history test by utilizing her love of fashion. (#105)

1 DAY AGO