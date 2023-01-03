Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Citrus County Chronicle
UN envoy meets with Afghan higher-ed chief over ban on women
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A top U.N. envoy met with the Taliban-led Afghan government’s higher education minister Saturday to discuss the ban on women attending universities. Markus Potzel is the first international official to meet with him since the ban was introduced last month. Taliban authorities on Dec....
Rich Russians can't easily travel overseas after Putin's invasion, so they're going on cruises at home instead
Russian cruise operators enjoyed a surge in passenger numbers of up to 40% last year following the invasion of Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thousands of Israelis protest new government's policies
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Thousands of Israelis took to the streets Saturday evening to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms. The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv days after the most right-wing and religiously...
Citrus County Chronicle
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
BEIJING (AP) — After two years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure to be among the first in line following the reopening of border crossing points Sunday. The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over...
America’s ‘Taliban 20’ Republicans have the same roots as our Brexit spartans
It is a commonplace that today’s Conservative party has become an ungovernable rabble – a group of factional sects unfit to govern, with too many in the party and among its media supporters careless of effective government as a matter of principle. What else can be said of a party that has delivered three prime ministers and home secretaries, four chancellors and health secretaries and five education secretaries in one calendar year? What is less explored is the deeper ideological source of this phenomenon.
Pakistan seeks help with $16 billion flood rebuilding at UN conference
GENEVA (Reuters) - Pakistan and the United Nations are holding a major conference in Geneva on Monday aimed at marshalling support to rebuild the country after devastating floods in what is expected to be a major test case for who pays for climate disasters.
17 dead after ‘truck ploughs into mourners’ on foggy road as China’s holiday travel rush gets underway
At least 17 people have died in a traffic accident in China as the country saw a surge in road activity due to the annual Lunar New Year holiday.The accident took place on the outskirts of Nanchang county in Jiangxi province, leaving another 22 people injured."The accident caused 17 deaths, 22 people were injured, the injured have been sent to the hospital," reported local state-run broadcaster CCTV, according to the AFP news agency.The authorities said they were probing the number of vehicles involved in the incident, as well as the circumstances leading to it.But according to a local resident,...
These are the most in-demand travel currencies where your money will go the furthest
Some travel currencies have become in demand and help your money stretch on your next trip, a travel organisation said.The UK's leading foreign exchange provider, Eurochange, noted that experts compared the number of transactions across the spectrum of currencies in January 2020-March 2022 and in the same months in 2022.The experts also analysed the "strength" of the pound against the destinations' currencies compared to currencies they were before the coronavirus pandemic. This was done to see how much further someone's holiday money could extend while travelling out of the country this year.One of the findings that were surprising to them...
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden Border
Biden restricting Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians at border. The Biden administration says it'll immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. The announcement was made Thursday. The administration says it'll instead accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to legally work, as long as the migrants enter the U.S. legally, have eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks. These four nations are among those for whom migrant border crossings have risen most sharply, with no easy way to quickly return migrants to their home countries. Biden travels to Texas this weekend.
Citrus County Chronicle
Somalia claims al-Shabab extremists seek talks for 1st time
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government claimed Saturday that the al-Shabab extremist group has for the first time asked to open negotiations, amid a military offensive the government has described as “total war.”. There was no immediate statement by al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-affiliate that for well over a...
Comments / 0