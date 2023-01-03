ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25

It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
SHEFFIELD, MA
These 4 Massachusetts Restaurants Are Among the Best in New England

A list of the top 100 restaurants to eat at in New England, according to Yelp, was released in 2022. There is a crazy amount of restaurants that made the list in Massachusetts! While it's awesome that we have so many of them here in the Bay State, we decided to focus on those that finished among the very best in the New England region.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S. is Right Here in the Berkshires

The median age of the U.S. was as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Welcoming The First Berkshire Babies In 2023

How about some good news to pass along? We enjoy bringing you uplifting moments in our articles and this one is no exception to the rule. Congratulations to the first babies that were born locally here in Berkshires, a great way to start off 2023 if you ask me. Locally,...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
You Cannot Legally Own More Than 3 Dogs In This Massachusetts Town

I'm not much of a cat guy. I'm not much of a dog guy either, but I certainly understand why people love dogs and want to own a lot of them. I did fall in love once though. She was a Hurricane Katrina rescued pit bull who lived with us for many years when I first moved here. As far as owning another dog right now, it's just not for me.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water

MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
MASHPEE, MA
