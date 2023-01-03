ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boys basketball: Port Allen avenges loss last season to rival Brusly

Most people likely had forgotten what happened the last time the Port Allen and Brusly basketball teams squared off at The Nest. The Pelicans definitely forgot. Port Allen (15-1) looked to avenge last year’s one-point loss and did so in a big way Friday night with an 84-50 win over cross-parish rival Brusly (14-3).
PORT ALLEN, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Port Allen & Brusly communities heal with hoops

Port Allen hosted neighbor Brusly in girls and boys basketball action on Friday night. The Pelican community honored Brusly cheerleaders Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill who where killed on New Years Eve when a police officer ran a red light during a chase. Also honored was Liam Dunn who is still recovering from sever injuries from the crash.
PORT ALLEN, LA
theadvocate.com

Proposed seasons add new twist for duck hunters

With more hunting days left to take deer, small game, birds and waterfowl, state wildlife biologists and managers provided hunters with dates for the 2023-2024 seasons during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. As always, there’s a good-news, bad-news bent when proposed seasons are revealed. Bad news first:...
FRANKLIN, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons

Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Man killed in shooting on Oak Crest Drive, Baton Rouge police say

Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday evening. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive just before 7:30. When they arrived, they found Eric Ricks, 38, dead from multiple gunshot...
BATON ROUGE, LA

