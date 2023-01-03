Read full article on original website
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensThibodaux, LA
It was semifinals tough as two local girls teams lose in Sugar Bowl tourney Gold bracket
Two new District 4-5A girls basketball rivals nearly met for a midseason clash at the Alario Center in Westwego, with a Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic title on the line. However, Zachary High and Liberty saw their Gold Bracket tournament runs end Saturday morning in close, physical semifinal games. A...
Boys basketball: Port Allen avenges loss last season to rival Brusly
Most people likely had forgotten what happened the last time the Port Allen and Brusly basketball teams squared off at The Nest. The Pelicans definitely forgot. Port Allen (15-1) looked to avenge last year’s one-point loss and did so in a big way Friday night with an 84-50 win over cross-parish rival Brusly (14-3).
Zachary's Lindsey Scott Jr., at his fifth college in seven years, wins the FCS Walter Payton Award
FRISCO, Texas — Lindsey Scott Jr., the former Zachary High quarterback who made stops at four colleges before landing at Incarnate Word for his seventh and final season, won the Walter Payton Award on Saturday, given to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Scott beat out...
Former Baker star Dexter Dennis goes on the offensive to lead A&M over LSU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis was the American Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the year in 2022 when he played for Wichita State. Saturday afternoon, the former Baker High School star was downright offensive against the school located just a few miles from his hometown.
Division II No. 1 Albany girls use depth, fast pace to overpower Denham Springs
A deep bench and an effective game plan made the difference for the Albany girls basketball team Friday night. The Hornets used an up-tempo attack that allowed 10 players to score points as they cruised past Denham Springs 65-43 at Albany. Both teams came into the game highly-rated in power...
A rebound record falls and the LSU women match a record start after beating Texas A&M
LSU didn’t get off to a good start in its game against Texas A&M Thursday, but after 40 minutes the No. 7 Tigers had matched the program’s best start for a season. Angel Reese had her 15th double-double and set a school record for rebounds as LSU rolled to a 74-34 victory against the Aggies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Offseason questions loom for LSU: What happens at QB; who fills in at CB and more
LSU left Camping World Stadium this week believing its program can take another step toward championship contention before it returns to Orlando, Florida, for the 2023 opener against Florida State. There is potential, but a lot must happen over the next eight months. Here are the first five of 10...
Photos: Port Allen & Brusly communities heal with hoops
Port Allen hosted neighbor Brusly in girls and boys basketball action on Friday night. The Pelican community honored Brusly cheerleaders Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill who where killed on New Years Eve when a police officer ran a red light during a chase. Also honored was Liam Dunn who is still recovering from sever injuries from the crash.
Pelicans fans return to vandalized cars following Wednesday's game: 'It makes me not want to live here'
Drew Bruzdzinski left the Smoothie King Center in high spirits Wednesday night, after watching the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Houston Rockets. But his mood quickly changed when he got back to his car and discovered the driver's side window of his GMC Denali had been smashed to smithereens. He...
Proposed seasons add new twist for duck hunters
With more hunting days left to take deer, small game, birds and waterfowl, state wildlife biologists and managers provided hunters with dates for the 2023-2024 seasons during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. As always, there’s a good-news, bad-news bent when proposed seasons are revealed. Bad news first:...
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Anthony Mackie stars in TV version of video game 'Twisted Metal,' shot in New Orleans
Gamers unite! The wildly popular vehicular combat video game franchise from PlayStation called “Twisted Metal," published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is now becoming an action comedy television series, set to air on Peacock. The live-action show, shot entirely in New Orleans last summer, stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie,...
Louisiana State Police investigating missing funds from West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
Louisiana State Police have launched an investigation into allegations that thousands of dollars are missing from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. LSP spokesman Trooper Christian Reed confirmed the investigation Thursday, but declined to comment further. District Attorney Tony Clayton said he was also unable to provide details about the...
Man arrested in deadly September shooting in Gonzales, Ascension Parish sheriff says
A man was arrested Thursday in a September shooting that left another man dead in Gonzales, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. Gregory Magee Jr., 21, was taken into custody on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property in the death of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey.
Man killed in shooting on Oak Crest Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday evening. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive just before 7:30. When they arrived, they found Eric Ricks, 38, dead from multiple gunshot...
Teen injured in police crash 'fighting for his life,' sheriff says; here's how to give blood
A week after two Brusly High School teens were killed when an Addis police officer slammed into their car during a multi-parish police chase, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff is urging people to donate blood to help a third crash victim still fighting for his life. Liam Dunn, was badly...
Girl, 7, dies after dog attack on Kendalwood Road, Baton Rouge sheriff says
A child is dead after she was attacked by a dog Friday evening, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said EMS and the St. George Fire Department were called to a home in the 25000 block of Kendalwood Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. A...
Owner of dog in deadly attack facing negligent homicide charges: East Baton Rouge Sheriff
The owner of a dog that mauled a 7-year-old girl to death in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday is now facing a count of negligent homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Erick Lopez, 20, was taken into custody Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Friday evening,...
