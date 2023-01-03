LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s animal shelter has lost its no-kill status due to overcrowding, prompting the first euthanizations in more than five years. Staffers recently euthanized two dogs “because we are out of room, time and space” at the shelter, Louisville Metro Animal Services spokeswoman Teeya Barnes said. They were the first at the shelter since 2017, The Courier Journal reported.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO