Louisville, KY

Louisville animal shelter loses no-kill status

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s animal shelter has lost its no-kill status due to overcrowding, prompting the first euthanizations in more than five years. Staffers recently euthanized two dogs “because we are out of room, time and space” at the shelter, Louisville Metro Animal Services spokeswoman Teeya Barnes said. They were the first at the shelter since 2017, The Courier Journal reported.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wake Forest holds off late rally, tops Louisville 80-72

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Damari Monsanto knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the final three minutes and Wake Forest held off a late Louisville rally to earn an 80-72 win Saturday. Louisville trailed by 18 points after Cameron Hildreth’s jumper put the Demon Deacons up 62-44 with 7:22...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Judge rejects reduced prison time in deadly wrong-way crash

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana judge has rejected a reduced prison sentence for a Kentucky woman who pleaded guilty in a wrong-way freeway crash that killed three people and an unborn child. A Floyd County judge reduced Taylor Barefoot’s eight years of probation to six years...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN

