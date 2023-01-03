ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following. areas, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. *...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Native American tribe that has one of the largest and most secure rights to Colorado River water now has approval to lease some of it in Arizona, a state that’s been hardest hit by cuts to its water supply and is on a perpetual search for more.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Rare Earthship Home Lands on the Market for $1.5M in the SoCal Hills

Earthship homes are usually located in the desert spaces of New Mexico, but we've found a rare example of this eco-friendly residence in Southern California. While these dwellings are often rustic and rough around the edges, an upscale model in West Hills has touched down on the market for $1,495,000.
NEW MEXICO STATE
SFGate

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was...
SFGate

3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy