Quiet Saturday with an unsettled Sunday in Utah
After another storm slammed the mountains with snow and brought soggy conditions to the valleys, Saturday is a bit of a breather. You can expect drier and calmer conditions statewide.
Best places to see bald eagles this winter: DWR
Utahns may not believe this, but America's national bird flies to the Beehive State in the winter to not only find food but to also escape the colder conditions in the north. As February rolls around, hundreds of bald eagles will have settled in throughout the state, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
Love Utah weather? The Weather Service’s volunteer observers keep an eye on our skies
Every day at 5:00 p.m. an alarm sounds at Stacy and Wayne Grosz’s residence. Ding, ding, ding, ding!. It’s a reminder to complete their daily duty — recording the weather. The Grosz’s are volunteers in the National Weather Service’s Cooperative Observer Program. For the past 16 years...
13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce
People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
Snowiest state in North America, Utah resorts top the snowfall charts this season
UTAH – With constant snow reports and winter weather warnings, it’s no surprise (and a relief) that four out of five North American resorts with the most snowfall are in […]
Snowbirds kept out as Little Cottonwood Canyon closes for avalanche control
The canyon closed overnight for avalanche control, with skiers and boarders waiting anxiously at the mouth of Little Cottonwood for it to reopen.
Division of Water Resources talks latest water levels
Our area has seen several snow storms and several more are in the forecast so many folks may be wondering what that means water-wise for our area. Castle Country Radio had the opportunity to speak over the telephone with Utah Division of Water Resources Drought Coordinator, Laura Haskell to talk about all the details.
Utah poachers killed 1,283 in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials have released the official poacher headcount at 1,283 wildlife illegally killed in Utah in 2022, about a ten percent increase. The illegal death toll included 179 deer, 134 elk, 14 cougars, five moose, a bear and a...
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
Winter storm watch issued for parts of Utah ahead of next system
Why was a winter storm watch issued for parts of Utah? What parts of Utah will be affected by the snow storms?
Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
Great Salt Lake set to vanish in 5 years, experts warn Utah lawmakers in dire report
SALT LAKE CITY — Days before Utah lawmakers are set to convene, dozens of researchers are calling on them to take bold action and save the Great Salt Lake before it withers away. An emergency briefing released Thursday warns of "unprecedented" danger to Utah's public health, environment and economy...
Little Cottonwood Canyon to close for avalanche mitigation after winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY — After a short break during the week, a Winter Storm Warning was issued for most Utah mountain areas with more snow forecast through Friday morning. In addition, an advisory went into effect for the Salt Lake Valley starting Thursday night. The storm brought more snow...
Snow coming just in time for Friday morning commute
SALT LAKE CITY — With additional snow in the forecast for Utah on Friday, the morning commute could be an interesting one. “This is one of those sloppy storms that’s barely snow,” said KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “Because it’s so wet and the temperatures are just right there around freezing. So again, it doesn’t look like huge accumulations just a lot of slop.”
Utah Wildlife Board approves changes to Utah prairie dog rule, bear hunting
The Utah Wildlife Board approved a few updates to the rules regarding Utah prairie dogs — which would go into effect if the animals are delisted under the Endangered Species Act — as well as a few changes to bear hunting and furbearer seasons during a public meeting on Tuesday.
Utah Latinos passing on cultural traditions during Día de los Reyes
SALT LAKE CITY — Irma Hofer grew up in Baja California, Mexico, setting her shoes out by her bed or next to the window each year on Jan. 5 before going to sleep. The tradition was in anticipation of a visit from the three wise men, who leave presents in and around the shoes for children to wake up to on Jan. 6, or Día de los Reyes — a holiday celebrated in many Hispanic countries. The Jan. 6 date honors the wise men's journey, which tradition says would have taken 12 days from the time they saw the Christmas star.
Utah Residents Need a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, to Board a Plane, Not the May 3, 2023, Deadline the UT DPS Says
Utah residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, in order to board a plane without a passport in the U.S. This is not what the Utah Dept of Public Safety (DPS) says - they still have the old May 3, 2023, deadline on their "REAL ID - What You Need to Know" site.
Parts of Utah may be removed from drought status
Those wondering if the seemingly nonstop snow and rain across Utah is having any effect on the state's drought status, the answer is an emphatic yes.
