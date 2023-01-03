Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
thesalinepost.com
Father of 3 Kurt Leutheuser, an Optimist, Worked on Power Plants Around North and South America
Kurt Paul Leutheuser, 69, of Saline, Michigan, peacefully passed away at home on January 4th, 2023, surrounded by loved ones, after fighting a long, valiant battle with appendiceal cancer. Kurt was born in Hillsdale, Michigan, on October 22, 1953, to Paul and Eleanor Leutheuser. He met his wife, Bonnie, in...
thesalinepost.com
Lodi Township Native Gustav Lindemann, 90, Was Married to Grace for 69 Years
Gustav “Gus” A. Lindemann, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Ypsilanti, MI. Gus was born on June 24, 1932 in Lodi Township, MI, the son of Gustav W. and Edna (Furthmueller) Lindemann. He married Grace (Steeb) Lindemann, and she...
thesalinepost.com
Annella Aurand, Mother of 2, Worked at Citizens' Bank, Played in the Church Bell Choir
Annella Mae Aurand (Brumm, Noddins, Parker) passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 in Saline, MI. Annella was born in Hastings, Michigan on August 26, 1933, the daughter of Nelson and Geneva (DeVine) Brumm. She graduated from Nashville High School and married Loren Noddins. From that marriage two daughters were...
thesalinepost.com
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 6 - Sunday, Jan 8
Don't expect much sunshine this weekend. But at least the high temperatures will remain above freezing. Can't complain about that in early January. Overcast throughout the day. High: 39° Low: 27° with a 23% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the W. Saturday January 7. Partly...
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline This Weekend: Live Music, Pickleball, Farmers Market, and More!
The hustle and bustle of the holidays are behind us. But there is still plenty to in Saline. 20 events this week on our calendar: Saturday, Jan 7 - Friday, Jan 13. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do. FEATURED EVENTS.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police & Fire Calls Jan. 7, 2023
The following police and fire calls were recorded recently in Saline:. 1 a.m., Saturday - A resident of Tower Drive called police to report someone sideswiped their black Volkswagen parked in the street. 12:05 p.m. Saturday - Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Michigan Avenue for a...
thesalinepost.com
Mercury Broadband, Which Offers High Speed Internet to Rural Customers, Opens Service Center in Saline
- Garrett Wiseman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Mercury Broadband announced today the official opening of the company’s new Ann Arbor area Service Center located at 1300 Tefft Ct., Suite 1, Saline, Michigan. Mercury Broadband currently provides reliable High Speed Internet services to homes and businesses in the rural and surrounding areas across Washtenaw County and will also expand into the counties of Hillsdale, Lenawee, Monroe, Jackson, Wayne, Ingham, and Livingston. Justin Girardot has been named the General Manager and leads the company’s efforts in this new Service Center region.
thesalinepost.com
Another Car Wash to Convert to Marijuana Retail? Maple Road Development Also on the Agenda
There are new plans to convert a different car wash into a marijuana retailer. That's just one of the projects Saline Planning Commission will consider when it meets Jan. 11. Exclusive Brands LLC is asking for the planning commission to approve a special land use and preliminary site plan to redevelop the old abandoned car wash at 121 Sage Court, behind Tractor Supply on East Michigan Avenue. The company plans to develop 1.43 acres of a 4.24-acre site. The 9,905 square-foot abandoned car wash would be "completed" and converted into a five-unit shopping center. The marijuana provisioning center would occupy a 5,664-square-foot space on the northwest portion of the building.
thesalinepost.com
2023 Saline City Council Appointments
Saline City Council will consider approving council memberships to local boards and commissions at Monday's meeting. These are the recommendations. Mayor Brian Marl would serve on the WATS Policy Committee, the Special Projects Commission, SEMCOG, the Saline Area Fire Executive Board, Planning Commission, and labor liaison for bargaining with the Saline Police officers and sergeants unions.
Comments / 0