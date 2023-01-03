ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 6 - Sunday, Jan 8

Don't expect much sunshine this weekend. But at least the high temperatures will remain above freezing. Can't complain about that in early January. Overcast throughout the day. High: 39° Low: 27° with a 23% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the W. Saturday January 7. Partly...
Saline Police & Fire Calls Jan. 7, 2023

The following police and fire calls were recorded recently in Saline:. 1 a.m., Saturday - A resident of Tower Drive called police to report someone sideswiped their black Volkswagen parked in the street. 12:05 p.m. Saturday - Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Michigan Avenue for a...
Mercury Broadband, Which Offers High Speed Internet to Rural Customers, Opens Service Center in Saline

- Garrett Wiseman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Mercury Broadband announced today the official opening of the company’s new Ann Arbor area Service Center located at 1300 Tefft Ct., Suite 1, Saline, Michigan. Mercury Broadband currently provides reliable High Speed Internet services to homes and businesses in the rural and surrounding areas across Washtenaw County and will also expand into the counties of Hillsdale, Lenawee, Monroe, Jackson, Wayne, Ingham, and Livingston. Justin Girardot has been named the General Manager and leads the company’s efforts in this new Service Center region.
Another Car Wash to Convert to Marijuana Retail? Maple Road Development Also on the Agenda

There are new plans to convert a different car wash into a marijuana retailer. That's just one of the projects Saline Planning Commission will consider when it meets Jan. 11. Exclusive Brands LLC is asking for the planning commission to approve a special land use and preliminary site plan to redevelop the old abandoned car wash at 121 Sage Court, behind Tractor Supply on East Michigan Avenue. The company plans to develop 1.43 acres of a 4.24-acre site. The 9,905 square-foot abandoned car wash would be "completed" and converted into a five-unit shopping center. The marijuana provisioning center would occupy a 5,664-square-foot space on the northwest portion of the building.
2023 Saline City Council Appointments

Saline City Council will consider approving council memberships to local boards and commissions at Monday's meeting. These are the recommendations. Mayor Brian Marl would serve on the WATS Policy Committee, the Special Projects Commission, SEMCOG, the Saline Area Fire Executive Board, Planning Commission, and labor liaison for bargaining with the Saline Police officers and sergeants unions.

