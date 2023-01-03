Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Israel frees one of longest serving Palestinian prisoners after 40 years
ARA, Israel (Reuters) – One of Israel’s longest serving Palestinian prisoners went free on Thursday after completing a 40-year sentence, as members of the new right-wing government called for him to be stripped of his citizenship. Karim Younis, 60, was convicted of kidnapping and killing Israeli soldier Avraham...
104.1 WIKY
No lessons to take from Iran over press, judicial freedoms – France
PARIS (Reuters) – Iran should look at what is going on at home before criticising France, Foreign Minster Catherine Colonna said on Thursday after Paris’ envoy in Tehran was summoned over cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in...
104.1 WIKY
Israeli police arrest two suspects in Protestant cemetery vandalism
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli police said on Friday they arrested two people suspected of vandalising a Protestant cemetery in Jerusalem earlier this week. Police said in a statement that extensive damage had been caused to gravestones at the Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery, calling it an “act of intentional vandalism and defacement.”
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey, Armenia free to start direct air cargo trade – Anadolu agency
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey and Armenia are free to start direct air cargo as of the start of this year, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, as part of moves by the two countries to fix ties after decades of animosity. Anadolu cited diplomatic sources as saying...
104.1 WIKY
Erdogan tells Putin ceasefire needed in Ukraine peace efforts -presidency
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin in a phone call that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a “vision for a fair solution”, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday. It said in a statement the...
104.1 WIKY
Former PICC P&C president expelled from Chinese Communist Party
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s anti-graft watchdog said on Friday that the former president of insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co had been expelled from the Communist Party and dismissed from the company for severe violations of law and discipline. Lin Zhiyong, who is also former Party Secretary of...
104.1 WIKY
Chad says it foiled military attempt to destabilise the country
N’DJAMENA (Reuters) – Chadian security forces have foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to destabilize the country and undermine constitutional order, the government said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese)
104.1 WIKY
Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy
COTONOU (Reuters) – Voters in Benin go to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election seen as a test of democracy as opposition parties are back on the ballot after boycotting or being excluded from the most recent presidential and legislative votes. Benin’s image as a bastion of...
104.1 WIKY
Russia says Ukraine shells its positions during Moscow’s unilateral ceasefire
(Reuters) – Russia said Ukraine shelled Russian military positions on Friday during a 36-hour ceasefire unilaterally declared by President Vladimir Putin, which Kyiv and its allies have dismissed as a sham. The Russian defence ministry said that its positions had come under attack in the Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia...
104.1 WIKY
Turkish top court blocks pro-Kurdish HDP bank accounts -state media
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s top court ruled on Thursday to block pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) bank accounts holding Treasury aid as it continues hearing a case seeking the party’s closure over alleged militant ties, state media said. The move against the HDP, the third biggest...
104.1 WIKY
Belarus to beef up joint military grouping with Russia
(Reuters) -Belarus and Russia continue to build up a joint military grouping in Belarus and are preparing joint air force exercises, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said that the goal of creating such joint force was “strengthening the protection and defence of the Union State (of...
104.1 WIKY
Taliban criticises Prince Harry over Afghan killings comment
LONDON (Reuters) – The Taliban administration has criticised Prince Harry after the British royal said in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan when serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as “chess pieces removed from the board”. Harry’s highly personal book “Spare”...
104.1 WIKY
Eritrean trafficker wanted by Netherlands arrested in Sudan, Dutch prosecutors say
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch prosecutors said on Thursday that an Eritrean man with a conviction for human trafficking who has been on the Netherlands’ most wanted list since 2021 had been arrested in Sudan. The Netherlands will request that Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam is extradited, said prosecutors, who want...
Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot
BERLIN (AP) — A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund. In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. German news agency dpa reported that specialists wearing anti-contamination suits carried evidence out of the man’s home.
104.1 WIKY
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan – GFZ
(Reuters) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Strong shaking was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul, while the quake was also felt in Islamabad, parts of northwestern Pakistan and in New Delhi, Reuters witnesses in each location said.
Comments / 0