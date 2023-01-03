ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

KSNT News

12 pounds of meth uncovered in Kansas drug bust

ODIN, Kan. (KSNW) — A large stash of drugs has been found, and two people are in custody after a bust in Barton County. The sheriff’s office says around 11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant near NE 140 Road and 80th Avenue west of Odin in the northeast part of the county. Inside […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Washington, DC
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

