50 pounds of marijuana found in Kansas traffic stop
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office found 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Thursday.
12 pounds of meth uncovered in Kansas drug bust
ODIN, Kan. (KSNW) — A large stash of drugs has been found, and two people are in custody after a bust in Barton County. The sheriff’s office says around 11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant near NE 140 Road and 80th Avenue west of Odin in the northeast part of the county. Inside […]
Kansas Man Arrested for 1980 Murder of Mother and College Student After COVID-Stricken Detective Spent His Recovery Poring Over County’s Last Homicide Case
Mary Robin Walter was just 23 years old when she was shot and killed at her home in Great Bend, Kansas. Now, over 42 years later, police say they’ve finally found and arrested her killer. “At 42 years and 10 months, we believe this is the oldest homicide arrest...
