Reuters

China's holiday home sales rise 27.1% y/y - private survey

 5 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese new-home sales rose more than 20% year-on-year over the three-day New Year holiday starting from Dec. 31, due to promotions, support policies taking effect and the gradual release of pent-up demand after high COVID-19 cases.

Among 22 cities selected by the China Index Academy, the average daily floor area of homes sold rose 27.1% from last year’s holiday season.

“Home buyers’ visits to housing showrooms increased in some cities,” said the academy. “Pent-up demand due to the impact of the epidemic in December was released during the New Year’s holiday after the infection passed its peak in some cities.”

The firm also said major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai saw a rise in sales compared with last year’s New Year holiday but sentiment remained at low level in most small cities.

Compared with last year’s holiday season, home sales rose 80% in Beijing, 74% in Shanghai and 131.5% in Guangzhou.

China’s property market crisis worsened in 2022, with official data showing home prices, sales and investment all falling in recent months, putting more pressure on the faltering economy.

Policymakers have ramped up support for the industry in a bid to relieve a long-running liquidity squeeze that has hit developers and delayed completion of many housing projects, further undermining buyers’ confidence. The moves included lifting a ban on fundraising via equity offerings for listed property firms.

New-home prices in the 100 Chinese cities monitored by the firm fell 0.02% year-on-year in 2022, the first decline since 2015, the real estate research firm said.

Home transactions fell nearly 40% year-on-year in 2022, the lowest since 2015.

“For 2023, home sales likely grow slightly under optimistic expectations, while under pessimistic expectations, the market adjustment trend may continue with new housing construction starts and investment still facing downward pressure,” the firm said.

(This story has been corrected to change the year to 2023, not 2013 in the last paragraph)

Related
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok - Thai media reports

BANGKOK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group (9988.HK) founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed.
Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday.
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
China's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections.
China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
China tells European Union to 'objectively and fairly' view its COVID situation

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The European Union should "objectively and fairly" take stock of China's epidemic situation, the foreign ministry said on Friday. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was responding at a regular media briefing to a question on the grouping's recommendation of pre-departure COVID-19 testing for passengers from China.
China reports two COVID deaths for Jan. 7

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China reported two new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland for Jan. 7, compared with three deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
Stellantis CEO warns of more auto plant closures

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said on Thursday that more auto plant closures will happen if high prices for electric vehicles (EV) cause vehicle markets to shrink from pre-pandemic levels.
Surging recovery bets on China stocks face reality check

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chinese investors are doubling down on economic recovery bets, with a flurry of new fund launches this week riding on optimism about an end to COVID restrictions, though money managers warn the next wave of market gains will be less broad-based.
Germany's new China strategy 'guided by ideology', ambassador says

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Plans for a tougher China strategy by Germany are "guided by ideology" and reflect a Cold War mentality that could put cooperation between the world's second- and fourth-largest economies at risk, China's ambassador to Berlin was quoted saying.
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Travellers streamed into China by air, land and sea on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taiwan offers China help again to deal with COVID surge

TAIPEI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan has again offered to provide China with assistance to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases but Chinese authorities have not yet responded, official Taiwan media reported late on Thursday.
