lakecountyexam.com
New program would monitor Lake Abert
The Oregon Water Resources Department may study water management in the Chewaucan River watershed, if legislation approved by Congress in December is signed into law by President Biden. The Chewaucan drains into Lake Abert, which has been in the news in recent years after nearly drying up multiple times. The...
Visitors to state parks should use caution after storms
Oregon State Parks’ crews worked hard to clear hazard trees and downed trees from park entrances and trails this week after a windstorm delivered gusts of up to 75 miles per hour. The clean-up work is ongoing and could impact access to trails and facilities. Park staff encourage visitors...
