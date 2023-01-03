Read full article on original website
Related
Is Luke Kleintank Leaving FBI: International?
Although Dick Wolf's "FBI: International" (the latest spin-off of his incredibly popular "FBI" franchise) is only in its 2nd season on air, it seems as though the series might already be dealing with some major casting changes — particularly in reference to the series' main character, Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank).
FBI: International Finally Brought Back Forrester, But There's Bad News For The Fly Team
FBI: International had some good news and some bad news in the winter premiere!
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
CSI: Vegas Fans Are Heartbroken Over Catherine's Discovery In Season 2 Episode 8
Season 1 of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff "CSI: Vegas" premiered in late 2021, bringing the franchise back to TV for the first time since the conclusions of "CSI" in 2015 and "CSI: Cyber" in 2016. However, unlike "Cyber" and other prior spinoffs that all take place in largely original settings, "Vegas" sees the return major players from the original "CSI" series and pairs them with some younger talent, such that it's more of a hybrid sequel/reboot.
The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest
Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals the Reason She Left the Show
Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
‘Chicago P.D.’: 3 Characters Most Likely to Die in 2023
Will any main characters die when 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10 returns in January 2023? Here's what we suspect may happen.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Patrick John Flueger Is Nervous About Jesse Lee Soffer Returning To Direct Chicago PD
For those "Chicago P.D." fans who are still lying on the ground, defeated after hearing the news that the show's longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer has decided to end his run playing Det. Jay Halstead for good, it's time to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and take in some good news. Despite the fact that the crushing effects from the revelation are still justified, fans can take some solace in the news that Soffer will be back, in some capacity, quicker than they might expect. That's because Soffer has signed on to step behind the camera for a Season 10 episode, making his directorial debut.
Magnum P.I.'s Magnum and Higgins Kick Off Season 5 on a Steamy Note in Sizzling Sneak Peek
Magnum P.I. fans' wishes are coming true. Not only was the series resurrected from cancelation by NBC last year, but the show's season four finale saw will-they-won't-they couple Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) finally confess their feelings for each other and kiss. But for those thinking their get-together was too good to be true, Magnum sets the record straight in E! News' exclusive first look at the show's season five premiere.
epicstream.com
Wednesday's Reign Comes to an End Thanks to Another Netflix Show
Netflix struck gold with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Wednesday series, a project that pretty much took the entire world by storm and turned Jenna Ortega into one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Nobody was prepared for the unprecedented success of the Tim Burton-directed show which bested the red and black streamer's flagship series Stranger Things in terms of viewership.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0