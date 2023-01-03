ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Tornado warning expires in Horry County

WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass slows southbound traffic; injuries reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound traffic on Highway 17 Bypass was slowed Friday night after a crash closed some southbound lanes. South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the two left lanes on Hwy 17 Bypass heading southbound have been closed. SCHP is reporting injuries. The traffic cameras show traffic...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Explore the great outdoors with Sportsman’s Choice Marine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Embark on a new adventure as soon as you step outdoors!. Whether you’re hitting the trail on your ATV or just want to sail the high seas without throwing your wallet overboard, Sportsman’s Choice Marine specializes in all of your outdoor needs!. For...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
A taste of arcade history in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for fun things to do, Pinball and Retro lovers this one is for you!. Take a totally awesome journey back to the 1980s and 90s, share the games of your youth with your kids or reconnect with friends. This is a unique museum where...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Demolition underway on original Surfside Beach Town Hall

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews began demolishing a piece of Surfside Beach history on Thursday. The original Surfside Beach Town Hall along Highway 17 and Pine Drive is being torn down. Crews had to stop demolition for a while on Thursday morning after hitting a fuel line. The...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Coastal Carolina announces opponents for 2023 football season

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the 2022 season now behind them, Coastal Carolina football is now looking ahead to next season and a new slate of opponents for 2023. The Chanticleers announced the 2023 slate Thursday, which will kick off at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 2 against UCLA. Other non-conference games include home matchups against Jacksonville State on Sept. 9 and Duquesne on Sept. 16 along with a trip to West Point to take on Army on Nov. 18.
CONWAY, SC
McLeod Health facilities returning to universal masking with rise of positive COVID cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rising positive COVID cases and increased transmission risks have led Grand Strand and Pee Dee medical facilities to bring back universal masking. McLeod Health announced Friday the return of universal masking in a statement: “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health. Therefore, we are following the CDC guidelines and returning to Universal Masking at all McLeod Health facilities that are patient-facing – hospitals, urgent cares and medical offices.”
CONWAY, SC
North Myrtle Beach swears in first female chief of police

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell was sworn in at City Hall Friday afternoon. Crowell became the eighth police chief since the city of North Myrtle Beach was incorporated in 1968 and the department’s first female police chief. “We know she’s going...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

