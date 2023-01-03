CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the 2022 season now behind them, Coastal Carolina football is now looking ahead to next season and a new slate of opponents for 2023. The Chanticleers announced the 2023 slate Thursday, which will kick off at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 2 against UCLA. Other non-conference games include home matchups against Jacksonville State on Sept. 9 and Duquesne on Sept. 16 along with a trip to West Point to take on Army on Nov. 18.

