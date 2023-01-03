Read full article on original website
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: NWS determines straight-line winds, microburst caused damage near Conway during storms
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service determined straight-line winds with microbursts caused the damage near Conway as severe storms passed through Wednesday in Horry County. According to the NWS, a microburst is a downdraft in a storm and can cause extensive damage. A team from the agency...
wpde.com
Tornado warning expires in Horry County
WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
WMBF
Carolina coast key point for white sharks during winter season; chief scientist explains
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a white shark pinged off Myrle Beach on Tuesday, scientists shared the Carolina’s coast is a key point for them to migrate to this time of year. RELATED COVERAGE | 8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach. Two recent...
WMBF
Power restored to many in Lake City area after equipment failure, Duke Energy says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of Duke Energy customers in the Lake City area had power restored after being without it throughout most of Saturday. The company’s outage map showed 182 outages in southern Florence County as of around 7:30 p.m. In addition to Lake City, areas impacted also include the Coward, Scranton and Cades communities.
WMBF
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass slows southbound traffic; injuries reported
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound traffic on Highway 17 Bypass was slowed Friday night after a crash closed some southbound lanes. South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the two left lanes on Hwy 17 Bypass heading southbound have been closed. SCHP is reporting injuries. The traffic cameras show traffic...
WMBF
Explore the great outdoors with Sportsman’s Choice Marine
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Embark on a new adventure as soon as you step outdoors!. Whether you’re hitting the trail on your ATV or just want to sail the high seas without throwing your wallet overboard, Sportsman’s Choice Marine specializes in all of your outdoor needs!. For...
WMBF
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop temporarily closed, searching for new home
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Inlet just got a little less sweet as the popular ice cream shop, Twisters Soft Serve, is temporarily closed and looking for a new home. After 13 years of serving up cones to locals and tourists, Twisters posted on Facebook saying Lazy Gator Gift Shop did not renew its ground lease for 2023.
WMBF
A taste of arcade history in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for fun things to do, Pinball and Retro lovers this one is for you!. Take a totally awesome journey back to the 1980s and 90s, share the games of your youth with your kids or reconnect with friends. This is a unique museum where...
WMBF
1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
WMBF
Demolition underway on original Surfside Beach Town Hall
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews began demolishing a piece of Surfside Beach history on Thursday. The original Surfside Beach Town Hall along Highway 17 and Pine Drive is being torn down. Crews had to stop demolition for a while on Thursday morning after hitting a fuel line. The...
WMBF
Coastal Carolina announces opponents for 2023 football season
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the 2022 season now behind them, Coastal Carolina football is now looking ahead to next season and a new slate of opponents for 2023. The Chanticleers announced the 2023 slate Thursday, which will kick off at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 2 against UCLA. Other non-conference games include home matchups against Jacksonville State on Sept. 9 and Duquesne on Sept. 16 along with a trip to West Point to take on Army on Nov. 18.
WMBF
Report: Identities released of two wanted for strong armed robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it has identified the people wanted in connection to an assault and robbery on Dec. 20 at a Burlington Coat Factory. According to the police report, the complainant heard a merchandise alarm going off, and she then...
WMBF
Horry County deputy involved in crash along Highway 501 near Conway; troopers investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of its deputies was involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon. Brennan Cavanagh, the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the wreck happened on Highway 501 at Hardwick Road. She added that the deputy was...
WMBF
McLeod Health facilities returning to universal masking with rise of positive COVID cases
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rising positive COVID cases and increased transmission risks have led Grand Strand and Pee Dee medical facilities to bring back universal masking. McLeod Health announced Friday the return of universal masking in a statement: “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health. Therefore, we are following the CDC guidelines and returning to Universal Masking at all McLeod Health facilities that are patient-facing – hospitals, urgent cares and medical offices.”
WMBF
Introducing our first ever GST Fan Favorite at Sparkles Boutique
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting a new tradition here at Grand Strand Today!. Every Quarter we are inviting a Grand Strand Today Fan on our show to help Halley Host!. If you think you’re biggest fan, message Halley on Facebook at HalleyMae. Our very first Fan...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach swears in first female chief of police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell was sworn in at City Hall Friday afternoon. Crowell became the eighth police chief since the city of North Myrtle Beach was incorporated in 1968 and the department’s first female police chief. “We know she’s going...
WMBF
Help children have a full childhood with Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams is a Non-Profit Organization that provides positive events and activities to abandoned, abused and neglected children that reside in shelters and group homes. You can learn more about them, while volunteering or donating to them on their website here.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad student explorer programs returns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In North Myrtle Beach, rescue squad volunteers are taking on shadows as high school students join to learn more about the medical field and emergency medical services. The new program is called the Explorer Post and allows kids from ages 14 to 21 will...
WMBF
‘Dream big, pray big, and achieve big’: Lake City Mayor-Elect shares vision for city days before taking office
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City community is counting down the days until they welcome a new mayor. As Mayor-Elect Yamekia Robinson prepares to take the seat, she sat down with WMBF News about her vision for the city and journey into leadership. From trials and tribulations to...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach names its first female police chief; current one to become associate judge
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will have a new leader of its police force. Captain Dana Crowell will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Friday as the North Myrtle Beach police chief. Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney named Crowell to the...
