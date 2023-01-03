ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

9 red flags to beware of before starting a new diet and how to lose weight healthily, according to dietitians

By Rachel Hosie
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMBcm_0k1ed1RE00
If a diet claims it will "detox" you, it's best avoided, according to the British Dietetic Association.

Getty

  • The British Dietetic Association has shared nine red flags to look out for in new year diets.
  • Avoid diets that promise rapid weight loss or claim they will "detox" you, the BDA said.
  • To lose fat sustainably, eat a balanced diet and don't lose too much too fast.

The British Dietetic Association has shared a list of nine diet red flags people should beware of when looking to improve their nutrition and health in 2023 and beyond.

The body of registered dietitians is encouraging people to say "no thank you" to fad diets that are often promoted around New Year's Eve because many of them aren't sustainable and lead to yoyo dieting, muscle loss, nutrient deficiencies, and metabolic adaptation , which can lead to more weight gain in the future.

"For many people the new year is a good opportunity to set goals and intentions, including to improve health. However, new year's resolutions that focus on weight loss as a primary outcome can often lead to yoyo dieting or weight cycling, which can be detrimental to health," registered dietitian and BDA Spokesperson Marcela Fiuza said in a press release .

"New year's resolution diets can also be triggering for those with eating disorders and can lead to disordered eating," she said.

Lose weight healthily and sustainably

If you want to lose weight healthily and sustainably, nutrition professionals recommend including a balance of protein, carbs, and fat in your diet, not over-restricting by enjoying all foods in moderation , and eating in a calorie deficit — without dropping calories too low. To ensure you lose fat rather than muscle , resistance train and make sure you're eating enough protein .

To spot potentially harmful diets, look out for the following red flags, the BDA said:

1. A magic bullet for weight loss

If a diet claims to offer a magic bullet that will result in weight loss without any real lifestyle change, it's likely a fad and to be avoided, the BDA said.

2. Rapid weight loss

If a diet promises drastic weight loss in a short period of time, it's likely to be unsustainable . The BDA said to avoid anything that claims you will lose more than two pounds of body fat per week.

3. The word 'detox'

Supposed detox diets like juice "cleanses" can lead to nutrient deficiencies and are unnecessary because our bodies detox naturally via the kidney and liver, as Insider's Erin Brodwin reported .

4. Everyday ingredients replaced with expensive supplements

You don't need "superfoods" or supplements to eat a healthy, balanced, nutritious diet, so be wary of any diet that calls for you to replace normal foods with niche ingredients.

Supplements should supplement a healthy diet, not replace it, registered dietitian Angie Asche , an expert nutritionist at Centr , previously told Insider's Gabby Landsverk .

5. Eating o nly one type of food

If a diet tells you to eat only one type of food, whether that's fruit or meat , it's to be avoided, the BDA said.

6. A lack of scientific supporting evidence

If someone promoting a diet can't link to a body of scientific research to support the claims and philosophy, and relies solely on a few personal stories as "evidence," steer clear.

7. 'Fat-burning' foods

Some diets claim certain foods, like grapefruit or green tea extract, will burn fat, but this isn't true, the BDA said. The only way to lose fat is to eat in a calorie deficit , consuming less energy than your body burns over the course of the day.

8. Severely limiting entire food groups

If a diet tells you to cut entire macronutrients like carbs or fat, or specific foods like bread or chocolate, it may not only be unbalanced from a nutrition perspective but could also be too restrictive to maintain. Banning foods can make you more likely to crave them and less likely to stick to your diet, research suggests.

9. Influencer promotion

If an influencer is being paid to promote a diet, be skeptical as they might only be doing so for the fee. "Always be extra
critical when you see '#Ad' and dig into the evidence they provide," the BDA said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
shefinds

Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)

Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
shefinds

Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight

Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
The Daily

Wegovy Alternative for Weight loss, Over the Counter Alternatives to Wegovy Injectable Medication

Wegovy is an injectable weight loss prescription drug that suppresses hunger and helps users lose weight. If you want to lose weight with Wegovy, you will need to be comfortable with the idea of self-administering it. Only one injection per week is necessary but if you don't like the idea of sticking needles into yourself, Wegovy won't be for you and you will need to find an alternative.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
Insider

Insider

733K+
Followers
39K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy