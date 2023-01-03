Effective: 2023-01-12 07:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Ohio The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Grayson County in central Kentucky Southeastern Ohio County in central Kentucky Northwestern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 630 AM CST. * At 605 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Morgantown, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Morgantown around 610 AM CST. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Leitchfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BUTLER COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO