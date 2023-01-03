Blizzard Entertainment will launch their next event tomorrow in Overwatch 2 so players will experience the Battle For Olympus. The team has almost finished their winter vacation event, and will jump onto the new two-week event that will take place from the 5th-on-19th of January. This feature includes new time mode, which will take place on an Ilios map, and a new free for all battle. In this time, you can get a few free bonuses on the battlefield, but the big thing they are hyping is the collection of skins relating to the actual Greek tradition. After seeing what we saw, you have to buy them from their shop. And hey, if you want to do that, good on you! If you’re one of those people who squint for something special, this is definitely no must-own skill. In the video below, you can see everything.

1 DAY AGO