Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing
A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
A Tesla driver watched in horror as another Tesla burst into flames after hitting a barrier
Josh Kaplan spoke with the other driver, who said he was using the Autopilot system when his Tesla failed to follow a bend and then struck a barrier.
Autoweek.com
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
Mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was aiding stranded car when hurt
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the 51-year-old "Avengers" star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries."He was helping someone stranded in the snow," Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night. She said...
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Film and TV star Jeremy Renner was helping a stranded motorist when he was seriously injured by his own snow plow on New Year's Day, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve says.
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Off of Cliff at ‘Devil’s Slide’ in California, All Passengers Miraculously Survive
A family of four miraculously walked away from what could have been a deadly California car crash after their Tesla plunged 250 feet off of a cliff along Highway 1 at the state’s “Devil’s Slide.”. Fox News reports the Tesla flipped several times before finally coming to...
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
BBC
Live power cables cut in spate of cable thefts in Devon
Live power cables have been cut from pylons in a series of thefts. Police said thieves stole 70m (230ft) of copper cable in the latest incident off the A38 at Sherford, Devon. Officers said the thefts were "extremely dangerous" both for the thieves and for any members of the public nearby.
