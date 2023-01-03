Read full article on original website
In North Carolina, more people are training to support patients through an abortion
Lauren Overman has a suggested shopping list for her clients preparing to get an abortion. The list includes a heating pad, a journal, aromatherapy oils — things that could bring physical or emotional comfort after the procedure. Overman is an abortion doula. She has worked as a professional birth...
HIV advocates call plans from insurer Blue Cross NC ‘discriminatory’
More than 35,000 North Carolinians are living with HIV, according to the latest available data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Those folks are living longer, healthier lives, thanks to medicines that treat HIV infection. For many, however, cost is a barrier to getting that treatment.
What did you read on NC Health News in 2022?
By Will Atwater, Anne Blythe Rachel Crumpler, Clarissa Donnelly-DeRoven, Thomas Goldsmith, Rose Hoban and Taylor Knopf. Our most read stories of the year dove into the status of medical marijuana in the state. North Carolina remains one of just 13 states that has yet to legalize any cannabis products for medical use, though that could change soon. The NC Compassionate Care Act, first introduced in the North Carolina Senate in April 2021, would make medical marijuana accessible for a small subset of people with chronic illnesses, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and post traumatic stress disorder.
Federal settlement ensures NC Medicaid beneficiaries won’t lose coverage improperly
One of the traditional problems with Medicaid is that many beneficiaries cycle on and off of the program frequently as their income changes. Medicaid – paid for by both the state and federal governments – primarily serves low-income children, some of their parents, people with disabilities and older folks who are very low-income. The parents of those children, for example, might get seasonal work which puts them over the income limits for the program. When they lose those jobs, their children are again eligible, meaning that those parents and children ping pong on and off the public insurance program.
Volunteer-led group sends books to incarcerated women statewide
Nearly every Saturday, a small group of volunteers gather in Durham. They walk up the stairs to a library in a donated space on private property and get to work. There are hundreds of books on shelves and in bins in that library. There’s an order to it all. A fantasy section here. An urban fiction section there. Dozens of coloring books in a cardboard box.
COVID hospitalization levels for NC’s oldest old exceed pre-vaccine period
During the first week of December, hospitals were once again admitting hundreds of North Carolinians for COVID and other respiratory diseases. But while much of the media coverage has focused on pitiable small children coughing and struggling for air, it turns out many of the new admissions have really white hair: Nearly three in 10 of those being checked into hospitals were older than 80. That’s beyond the shrinking life expectancy, newly announced, for U.S. women at 79.3 years, and men at 73.5.
Both public and private agencies work to provide resources to support communities in the wake of climate change
One gift North Carolinians can be thankful for this holiday season is that the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season was a quiet one. This is not an insignificant gift when you consider how many residents are still recovering from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, which struck the state in 2016 and 2018 respectively, not to mention 2019’s Dorian and 2020’s Isaias.
In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them
Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the highest rate of opioid overdose deaths in North Carolina.
Here’s what you need to know about your birth control options
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, accessing abortion across the nation became more challenging as dozens of state legislatures restricted the procedure — some enacting restrictions after as little as six weeks, when many women don’t yet realize they’re pregnant. In other states,...
