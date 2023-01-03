ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
Channel 3000

How McCarthy survived the House chaos to win the speaker’s gavel

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz strode into House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office on Monday night with a list of demands. Among them: The chairmanship of a key House Armed Services subcommittee. McCarthy rejected the offer. That decision set in motion a chain of events that left Gaetz and McCarthy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

On this day in history, Jan. 8, 1790, George Washington delivers first-ever State of the Union address

America’s first president George Washington addressed the assembled Congress with the first State of the Union on this day in history, Jan. 8, 1790. Washington’s address took place at Federal Hall in New York City — and addressed a variety of topics including national defense, foreign policy, economics and education. America’s first president started off by congratulating North Carolina for recently joining the federal republic, according to History.com. This decision followed the state’s initial rejection of the Constitution in 1788 for not including a bill of rights. The official Bill of Rights was eventually written up and dispatched to the 11 out of 13 states that accepted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Channel 3000

US rejects oil offers in first attempt to replenish stockpiles

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is delaying the replenishment of the nation’s emergency oil reserve after deciding the offers it received were either too expensive or didn’t meet the required specifications, according to people familiar with the matter. The Department of Energy rejected the several offers it...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy