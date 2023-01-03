America’s first president George Washington addressed the assembled Congress with the first State of the Union on this day in history, Jan. 8, 1790. Washington’s address took place at Federal Hall in New York City — and addressed a variety of topics including national defense, foreign policy, economics and education. America’s first president started off by congratulating North Carolina for recently joining the federal republic, according to History.com. This decision followed the state’s initial rejection of the Constitution in 1788 for not including a bill of rights. The official Bill of Rights was eventually written up and dispatched to the 11 out of 13 states that accepted...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO