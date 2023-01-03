Read full article on original website
Acrimony erupts on Day 3 of legislative session over committee assignments
LINCOLN — So much for trying to avoid hard feelings. Two days after state lawmakers put off a potentially crippling debate over legislative rules, a group of Democratic state senators erupted in fury Friday over proposed appointments to committees that they considered politically motivated and in defiance of tradition.
Sen. Tom Brewer: Now is the time to rebuild 4-H camp
The first session of the 108th Nebraska Legislature has now begun. All the new and returning senators have been sworn in. The speaker and all the committee chairs have been elected, and now the process of staffing the committees is almost done. Bill introduction has started. I have introduced my...
Letter to the Editor: New law reduces senior citizens' prescription costs
Here in Nebraska and across the country, a law passed last year will reduce the cost of prescription drugs and provide new benefits for millions of senior citizens. After years of pressing Congress to make prescriptions more affordable, we won the fight for Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and help seniors save money on their medications. And there’s more.
118th Congress sworn in after Kevin McCarthy wins speakership
As the House was preparing to adjourn, a deal was apparently struck and Republicans elected McCarthy on the 15th round of voting. It was the extraordinary moment that brought House Republicans to the brink — and ultimately the moment they found their way back.
